Ethiopian duo Bekele and Dubiso the winners as 20,000 turn out for Dublin Marathon

ASEFA BEKELE AND Mesera Dubiso were the winners in the men’s and women’s races at the 2018 Dublin Marathon on Sunday afternoon.

Over 20,000 people turned out for the annual race, with Bekele finishing with a time of 2:13:23 and Dubiso 2:33:48.

Cork’s Lizzie Lee, who previously won the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, placed third in the women’s race, finishing with a time of 2:35:04 to be crowned the women’s national champion.

Olympian and Raheny Shamrocks runner Mick Clohisey finished after 2:15:57, winning the Irish men’s national title.

