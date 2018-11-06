All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath to face off in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS DUBLIN and their Leinster rivals Meath are set to meet in a challenge match to raise funds for seriously injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin and Meath boss Andy McEntee.

The Irish Independent first reported that Jim Gavin and Andy McEntee’s sides will lock horns in aid of the Dunboyne clubman and former chairman, and a spokesperson for Meath GAA confirmed the news to The42 this afternoon.

It was reported that the counties will meet in Páirc Tailteann, Navan, with throw-in provisionally scheduled for 1.30pm on 16 December but those details are yet to be finalised.

53-year-old Cox, originally from Dublin but living in Dunboyne, was seriously injured before the Champions League semi-final against Roma, near Anfield on 24 April.

Sean Cox. Source: Merseyside Police.

Suffering severe brain injuries from the assault, he returned to home soil after months of receiving treatment in the UK and is currently under the care of the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

The news of the charity match — and a possible curtain-raiser featuring their female counterparts — comes as another boost, after Liverpool raised £59,104 (€67,000) for the Sean Cox appeal following a fundraising campaign at Anfield two weeks ago.

The match should take place in Navan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Supporters gave generously ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Cardiff City at Anfield.

Donations can continue to be made towards Cox’s ongoing medical costs through a dedicated GoFundMe page. Almost €220,000 has been accumulated since it was launched last month.

