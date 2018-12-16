Dublin hurlers end the year on a high with victory over Offaly in Walsh Cup

DUBLIN’S HURLERS ENDED 2018 on a high with a 0-27 to 0-18 win over Offaly at Parnell Park in Round 2 of the Walsh Cup today.

After a relatively evenly fought opening few minutes in which both sides scored four points each, Dublin started to establish a substantial lead that they rarely looked like surrendering.

Donal Burke, David Treacy and Eamonn Dillon were among the scorers, as the hosts found themselves 0-11 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

Dublin consolidated their advantage in the second half, as points from Conor Burke, Cian Boland and Dillon ensured their side secured a convincing victory.

Elsewhere in the competition, Carlow overcame Laois in Portlaoise today by 2-23 to 1-18.

A goal in the opening minutes helped Laois establish an early lead, though their opponents recovered well and reduced the deficit to one point by half-time, as the hosts led 1-13 to 2-9.

The visitors pulled away after the break, however, and gained an eight-point victory ultimately.

Meanwhile, in the Dr McKenna Cup Section B Round 1, Armagh thrashed St Mary’s University College 6-17 to 1-7 in Crossmaglen.

The game was effectively over by half-time, as the home team surged into a comprehensive 24-point lead (5-12 to 0-3).

Jack Grugan (2), Jason Duffy, Ryan McShane, Stefan Campbell and Connaire Mackin got the goals amid an easy victory for Armagh, while Ryan Coleman found the net with a second-half consolation for their opponents.

