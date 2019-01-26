This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gavin names team as champions Dublin prepare for National League opener away in Clones

Dublin get the defence of their National Football League title underway against Monaghan tomorrow afternoon.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,553 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4461118
Cuala's Conor Mullally (right) starts at corner back for Dublin tomorrow.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cuala's Conor Mullally (right) starts at corner back for Dublin tomorrow.
Cuala's Conor Mullally (right) starts at corner back for Dublin tomorrow.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JIM GAVIN HAS named his starting team for tomorrow’s Allianz National Football League opener away against Monaghan, as the All-Ireland champions seek to defend their title and secure a sixth league crown in seven seasons in 2019 [throw-in 2pm].

Gavin makes six changes from the side which defeated Tyrone to lift the Sam Maguire for the fourth time in a row in September, with big-hitters like Stephen Cluxton, Philly McMahon, James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey and Cian O’Sullivan all rested.

Captain Cluxton makes way as Evan Comerford starts in goal, with a new full-back line of Eric Lowndes, Mick Fitzsimons and Conor Mullally picked for the curtain raiser in Clones.

Eoin Murchan is given the nod at half-back alongside the usual pairing of Jonny Cooper and John Small, while Michael Darragh MacAuley partners Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton in the middle of the park.

Con O’Callaghan is named at corner forward against Malachy O’Rourke’s All-Ireland semi-finalists, with Cormac Costello picked to start in the half-forward line as Kilkenny is rested and drops out of the starting XV. 

Dublin starting XV versus Monaghan:

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrines)
3. Mick Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Conor Mullally (Cuala)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St. Endas)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Monaghan starting XV versus Dublin:

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)
3. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)
4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)
6. Barry Kerr (Cremartin)
7. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)

8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)
9. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
11. Dermot Malone (Castleblaney)
12. Shane Carey (Scotstown)

13. David Garland (Donaghmoyne)
14. Jack McCarron (Currin)
15. Michael Bannigan (Aughnamullen)

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    Clash of Premier League giants a reminder of how far the FA Cup has fallen
    'The club's making progress': Solskjaer hopeful over new Martial contract

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie