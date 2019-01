Dublin 3-15

Carlow 0-18

Paul Keane reporting at Parnell Park

MATTIE KENNY GOT his reign as Dublin boss up and winning with a six-point victory over Carlow in Parnell Park tonight.

Darragh O’Connell, Eamonn Dillon and Donal Burke hit the goals for the Dubs, but Carlow put up a strong fight and refused to wilt in their first game in the second tier.

More to follow…

