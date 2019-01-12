This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Duca De Thaix triumphs at Fairyhouse for Elliott and Russell

It was the third successive year Gordon Elliott won this race at Fairyhouse.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 835 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4436936

FAVOURITE DUCA DE Thaix maintained Gordon Elliott’s successful run in the feature race at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

For the third successive year Elliott trained the winner of the Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase with Davy Russell on board on this occasion.

Gordon Elliott with Davy Russell Good day's work for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The 3/1 favourite hung on to stay in front of another Elliott-trained horse Cubomania with Robbie Power’s mount finishing second and Blazer was back in third for Willie Mullins and Mark Walsh.

“I thought he was a very good horse last year but, between this and that, things never really worked out for him,” Elliott told The Racing Post afterwards.

“He showed there today that he’s a good horse and he’s got plenty of speed. He’s a nice horse. Cubomania ran a cracker as well.

“Both horses will probably end up at the Dublin Racing Festival. We’ll see what happens.”

It was a good day for Elliott as earlier he had enjoyed success with Surin with Jack Kennedy on board for victory and favourite Run Wild Fred took the last as Lisa O’Neill rode the winner.

Meanwhile at Kempton, Nicky Henderson saw Top Notch claim his first victory of the season in the 32Red Casino Chase.

The 6/4 favourite finished strongly for jockey Daryl Jacob to power clear of Charbel, who ended up finishing third as Black Corton got up for second place.

“We were thinking Ascot Chase, then the Ryanair. That is the obvious road,” remarked Henderson afterwards of a horse that had finished third in his seasonal debut at Ascot before Christmas.

Later at Kempton there was success for 16/1 shot Big Time Dancer in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle. Trainer John Joe O’Neill Jnr enjoyed the victory ahead of Solomon Grey and Lord Napier with favourite Kloud Gate back in fifth.

Fairyhouse Results

12.25

1. Kingston Girl 10/1
2. Caravation 4/7 fav
3. Strange Notions 16/1

1.00

1. Surin 10/3
2. Gardens of Babylon 5/1
3. La Sorelita 7/4 fav

1.35

1. Brosna George 5/1
2. Shar Whats Therush 8/1
3. Satoshi 2/1 fav

2.10

1. Duca De Thaix 3/1 fav
2. Cubomania 7/1
3. Blazer 7/2

2.45

1. Uisce Beatha 12/1
2. Impact Factor 7/4 fav
3. Play The Part 50/1

3.20

1. R’eveleyn Pleause 9/2
2. Agent Boru 5/1
3. Stowaway Forever 5/2 fav

3.50

1. Run Wild Fred 4/7 fav
2. Fiddlerontheroof 7/1
3. Ificudiwud 11/2

