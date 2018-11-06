This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Back in The Town! Great scenes last night as league and cup double winners land home

The 2018 Champ-Champs were welcomed by a big crowd in Dundalk.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 9:48 AM
1 hour ago 854 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4324526

STEPHEN KENNY’S DUNDALK secured a historic double at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday as they added the FAI Cup to their 2018 haul.

The rivalry with Cork City was renewed once again, with the Lilywhites coming out on top as 30,412 fans watched on and they sealed their second double in four years.

And on Monday night, the champions arrived back in The Town in style to a huge turnout at the Market Square.

Here’s a look back on some of the best pictures, videos and tweets from the night — and an interesting rendition of Three Little Birds, courtesy of goalkeeper Gary Rogers. 

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny and captain Brian Gartland 

Stephen Kenny and Brian Gartland Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gartland shows the FAI Cup trophy to the crowd

Brian Gartland with the FAI Cup trophy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Brian Gartland with the FAI Cup trophy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Brian Gartland with the FAI Cup trophy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The delighted fans 

Fans at the homecoming Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fans at the homecoming Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fans at the homecoming Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 2018 Champ-Champs

The Dundalk team Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Dundalk bus arrives Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Dundalk team arrive back on the team bus Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    FOOTBALL
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    IRELAND
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    1,000 prominent people sign letter urging Varadkar to defend Irish citizens in Northern Ireland
    CORK CITY
    Losing FAI Cup final was unthinkable for double-winner Stephen Kenny
    Losing FAI Cup final was unthinkable for double-winner Stephen Kenny
    McEleney the FAI Cup hero as Dundalk bag second double in four years before 30,412 spectators
    Hoare goes from hero to villain as Dundalk and Cork City score in frantic few minutes at FAI Cup final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie