Back in The Town! Great scenes last night as league and cup double winners land home

STEPHEN KENNY’S DUNDALK secured a historic double at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday as they added the FAI Cup to their 2018 haul.

The rivalry with Cork City was renewed once again, with the Lilywhites coming out on top as 30,412 fans watched on and they sealed their second double in four years.

And on Monday night, the champions arrived back in The Town in style to a huge turnout at the Market Square.

Here’s a look back on some of the best pictures, videos and tweets from the night — and an interesting rendition of Three Little Birds, courtesy of goalkeeper Gary Rogers.

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny and captain Brian Gartland

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gartland shows the FAI Cup trophy to the crowd

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The delighted fans

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 2018 Champ-Champs

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

👏 Fantastic turn-out in Market Square to celebrate the double champions @DundalkFC pic.twitter.com/LMcl9DBWCm — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 5, 2018

More fantastic scenes at The Square tonight. What a turnout to greet the @DundalkFC squad. Relive it again this Tuesday night when 'Chasing Doubles', #DundalkSport's video of the 2018 FAI Cup final and the homecoming goes live on our social media channels. #CmonTheTown pic.twitter.com/6E9iq2SQBl — Gavin McLaughlin (@DundalkSport) November 5, 2018

📷 A great welcome for the Double Winners at Market Square tonight. 👏



A team like no other! 🏆🏆



⚫⚪ #CmonTheTown pic.twitter.com/pXALhRcnx9 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) November 5, 2018

After his brilliant rendition of Three Little Birds at the Square tonight, Bohs have approached @1garyrogers with a view to putting him on their away kit next season. #DontWorry — Gavin McLaughlin (@DundalkSport) November 5, 2018 Source: Gavin McLaughlin /Twitter

