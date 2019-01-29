Dundalk's American owners sell 25% share in Premier League side Bournemouth

THE OWNERS OF League of Ireland and FAI Cup champions Dundalk have sold their 25% stake in Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, bringing an end to a three-year association with the Cherries.

A US-led consortium, backed by Peak6, completed a takeover of Dundalk this time last year from long-standing co-owners Paul Brown and Andy Connolly, with Stephen Kenny’s side securing the double during their first year at the helm as majority shareholders.

Peak6 took 100% ownership of the Lilywhites a year ago, with the private equity firm also owning a stake in Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma.

A statement released on Monday said: “AFC Bournemouth Limited is now 100% owned by AFCB Enterprises Ltd, following the acquisition of Peak6 Football Holding LLC’s 25% shares.

“The club would like to thank Peak6 Football Holdings LLC for their investment in and commitment to AFC Bournemouth since November 2015.”

Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy spoke last year about his ambitions for the Louth club, aiming at success in European competition, with Dundalk looking forward to Champions League qualifiers this summer.

“The plan is to win and reinvest and win and build some more,” Chicago native Treacy said following Peak6′s acquisition of Dundalk 12 months ago.

“We want to build great infrastructure. We are going to leverage our success and make this not just the best club in Ireland, but the most dominant club in Ireland.”

AFCB Enterprises Ltd, owned by Russian businessman Maxim Demin now has full ownership of Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s side have enjoyed a remarkable rise through the lower divisions of English football, securing promotion from League Two to the Premier League in the space of six seasons.

