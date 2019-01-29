This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk's American owners sell 25% share in Premier League side Bournemouth

An American consortium backed by Peak6 completed a takeover of the Lilywhites in January 2018.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 7:00 AM
54 minutes ago 1,168 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4464036
Dundalk's Chicago-born chairman Mike Treacy.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Dundalk's Chicago-born chairman Mike Treacy.
Dundalk's Chicago-born chairman Mike Treacy.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

THE OWNERS OF League of Ireland and FAI Cup champions Dundalk have sold their 25% stake in Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, bringing an end to a three-year association with the Cherries.

A US-led consortium, backed by Peak6, completed a takeover of Dundalk this time last year from long-standing co-owners Paul Brown and Andy Connolly, with Stephen Kenny’s side securing the double during their first year at the helm as majority shareholders.

Peak6 took 100% ownership of the Lilywhites a year ago, with the private equity firm also owning a stake in Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma.

A statement released on Monday said: “AFC Bournemouth Limited is now 100% owned by AFCB Enterprises Ltd, following the acquisition of Peak6 Football Holding LLC’s 25% shares.

“The club would like to thank Peak6 Football Holdings LLC for their investment in and commitment to AFC Bournemouth since November 2015.”

Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy spoke last year about his ambitions for the Louth club, aiming at success in European competition, with Dundalk looking forward to Champions League qualifiers this summer.

“The plan is to win and reinvest and win and build some more,” Chicago native Treacy said following Peak6′s acquisition of Dundalk 12 months ago.

“We want to build great infrastructure. We are going to leverage our success and make this not just the best club in Ireland, but the most dominant club in Ireland.” 

AFCB Enterprises Ltd, owned by Russian businessman Maxim Demin now has full ownership of Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe’s side have enjoyed a remarkable rise through the lower divisions of English football, securing promotion from League Two to the Premier League in the space of six seasons. 

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    Zagreb court drops perjury charges against Dejan Lovren
    'I went my own way' - Queiroz ends eight-year spell with Iran after Asian Cup exit
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    ENGLAND
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie