Saturday 24 November, 2018
Lowry and Dunne battle back in Melbourne but remain eight shots adrift of Belgians

The Irish pair reversed their poor second round to climb back into the top 10.

By Cian Roche Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 2:03 PM
2 hours ago 1,000 Views No Comments
Shane Lowry at the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Shane Lowry at the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.
Shane Lowry at the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.
Image: AAP/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY AND Paul Dunne halted their slip down the leaderboard at the World Cup of Golf in Australia after a flawless third round 65.

The pair climbed back into the top 10 but remain eight strokes adrift of Belgian duo Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry who lead the way on 19 under par.

The Irish team shot eight under par on their opening day but were left to battle difficult conditions on day two in Victoria, leading to a second round 76 featuring four bogeys and no birdies.

Today’s action at Metropolitan Golf Club saw Lowry and Dunne claw their way back into contention finishing the day with four birdies in their last seven holes.

Pieters and Detry, meanwhile, asserted their dominance on course with a third round 63 which included an eagle on the ninth.

Flawless was the Belgians performance, they have remained inside the top four since Thursday’s action.

Source: PGA of Australia/YouTube

Ian Poulter rounded off England’s day with a tap-in birdie to lift himself and Tyrrell Hatton into the top five on a score of 13 under par and one stroke clear of the Irish team.

Poulter and Hatten fell foul of the conditions on Friday but showed resilience to come back after opening their round with a bogey on the third hole.

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche

Read next:

