This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland and Burnley defender Dunne set to have spell in Scotland extended

Jimmy Dunne looks likely to stay with Hearts until the end of the season, having impressed Craig Levein.

By Paul Dollery Friday 23 Nov 2018, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 896 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4357431

HEARTS ARE CLOSE to extending Jimmy Dunne’s loan spell until the end of the season after manager Craig Levein confirmed an agreement has been made “in principle” with Burnley.

Having signed a new contract with Burnley in August, the 21-year-old central defender was sent to Scotland on loan until January to further his experience. 

Jimmy Dunne Jimmy Dunne standing for the national anthem before Monday's goalless draw against Denmark. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Although he hasn’t yet made his debut for Burnley, Dunne has impessed in Edinburgh after being brought in due to an injury to Scottish international Christophe Berra.

Dunne has played every minute of Hearts’ Scottish Premiership campaign since his arrival, with the club currently trailing leaders Celtic via goal difference only.

While Berra is expected to return from his injury lay-off shortly, Hearts boss Levein is keen nevertheless to retain the services of Dunne beyond the agreed timeframe: “I think Jimmy’s done that well that I’d find a place for him.”

Levein also told reporters that Burnley manager Sean Dyche is satisfied for the Irish youngster to remain with the Jam Tarts beyond January.

“I’ve spoken to Sean at Burnley and we’re going to speak again in January. In principle, we felt it was quite a good idea for him to prolong his stay here.”  

Burnley v Espanyol - Pre-Season Friendly - Turf Moor Jimmy Dunne playing for Burnley. Source: Anthony Devlin

Dunne, who is contracted to Burnley until the summer of 2020, was on the books at Manchester United before being signed by the Clarets in 2016.

Last January, he made a loan move to Accrington Stanley and played 20 games for the club as they achieved promotion to England’s third tier by winning the League Two title.

A Republic of Ireland U21 international, Dunne was recently called up to the senior squad, featuring among the substitutes for Monday night’s goalless draw with Denmark.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Lennon 'flattered' by Ireland links while Cook rules himself out
    IRELAND
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    USA
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie