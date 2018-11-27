This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Durant explodes for 49 but deflects praise onto 'phenomenal' Thompson

Elsewhere on Monday night, Houston’s James Harden scored 54 points but ended up on the losing side against the Wizards.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 9:52 AM
59 minutes ago 515 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4361638
Kevin Durant during the Warriors' win over the Magic.
Kevin Durant during the Warriors' win over the Magic.
Kevin Durant during the Warriors' win over the Magic.

KEVIN DURANT INSISTED he could still be “in a better groove” as he instead praised team-mate Klay Thompson for his role in the Golden State Warriors’ comeback 116-110 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Warriors trailed by 17 points at half-time, but 49 points from Durant – as well as nine assists and six rebounds – and 29 points from Thompson saw the NBA champions rally late on.

Durant scored 32 points against the Portland Trail Blazers and 44 against the Sacramento Kings last week as Golden State snapped a four-game losing run with a trio of victories, yet he is still not entirely happy with his form.

“I still missed 17 shots. I felt like I had some shots that I wished I could have made last game and this game,” Durant told a news conference after beating the Magic.

“But I just get back into the gym. I could be in a better groove, I feel. I’m just playing a lot of minutes with the ball in my hands, with the way the game is, and obviously, if you can score a little bit, you’re going to score some points in this league.

“I wish I could have made more shots and I’m fairly sure my team-mates felt that way.”

And the Warriors forward instead deflected praise onto “phenomenal” team-mate Thompson.

“Down 17 coming into the third and then coming out of that third quarter down four, Klay has played in the league so many years – being up and being down – and his instincts just took over,” Durant said.

“He knew what we needed from him. He was phenomenal, man. Phenomenal.”

Golden State have endured a tough stretch, with Durant and Draymond Green clashing on the court before their losing run, while star point guard Stephen Curry has been out injured and emerged unscathed from a car crash on Friday.

But Durant is pleased the Warriors are now moving on and performing again on the floor. Both Green, out with a toe injury, and Curry are nearing returns ahead of five consecutive away games.

“It feels good to close out the home stand before we go on the road trip,” Durant said. “That’s what we appreciate more than anything.

“All the stuff that happened [with Green] feels like so long ago. I think we’ve just moved past that and we’re trying to just play good basketball. We know how tough it is every single night.

“It will be good to have Steph and Draymond back in there, two guys that are champions, All-Stars, you name it,” he said.

“We definitely missed Steph’s creativity out there, his energy, his flow, his passion for the game. Draymond’s intensity – you can tell, just looking at him on the bench, he’s like a caged animal. I can’t wait to have him back.”

Source: NBA/YouTube

Wizards overcome Harden’s 54 points

John Wall scored six of his 36 points in overtime as the Washington Wizards outlasted the Houston Rockets 135-131 in overtime on Monday despite James Harden’s season-high 54 points.

Bradley Beal equaled his season-best with 32 points and Markieff Morris finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Wall had two baskets in overtime and dished out 11 assists.

Harden scored 12 points in the first quarter, 11 in the second and 21 points in the third quarter. His career high is 60 points.

He started the fourth quarter on the bench then added six more as the teams remained deadlocked 125-125 at the end of regulation.

Harden missed five of his seven shots in the fourth. In overtime, Harden was one of two from the field and had two free throws. He had 11 turnovers, including three in overtime.

“It’s not even about myself,” Harden said. “It’s about our entire team. We had a really good start to the game and kind of let our guard down.”

Source: NBA/YouTube

Harden played a season-high 47 minutes and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he knows he is asking a lot of his superstar.

“We’re asking you know what? Play (47) minutes, make every play,” D’Antoni said. “There are going to be periods where he’s just gassed.”

Wall said Beal enjoys the challenge of facing Harden.

“It’s what you dream of,” Wall said. “It’s what you live for, to be on the big stage, a big moment, going against a guy like that.”

Eric Gordon scored a season-high 36 for the short-handed Rockets, who played without Chris Paul for the second straight game.

Washington’s Otto Porter opened the scoring in overtime with 4:47 to play and the Wizards maintained the lead the rest of the way.

© – AFP, 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    DUNDALK
    Stephen Hero: The remarkable rise of Ireland's manager-in-waiting
    Stephen Hero: The remarkable rise of Ireland's manager-in-waiting
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    Stephen Kenny namechecks several League of Ireland players who could make an impact at U21 level
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed as referee's assessor collapses in tunnel
    NFL
    Lamar Miller runs for 97-yard touchdown... the NFL's longest touchdown since he scored four years ago
    Lamar Miller runs for 97-yard touchdown... the NFL's longest touchdown since he scored four years ago
    Can anyone stop the Saints from marching to the Super Bowl?
    Steelers' six-game winning streak snapped with loss to Broncos

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie