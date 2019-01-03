League One strugglers pay undisclosed fee to bring Dundalk winger back to England

Dylan Connolly celebrates with the trophy after Dundalk were crowned Premier Division champions last October.

Dylan Connolly celebrates with the trophy after Dundalk were crowned Premier Division champions last October.

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the departure of winger Dylan Connolly.

English League One side AFC Wimbledon have signed the 23-year-old Dubliner for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international returns to England, having had a brief spell at Ipswich Town earlier in his career.

After leaving the Tractor Boys, he signed for Bray Wanderers in 2016 before and was then snapped up by Dundalk in the summer of 2017.

He made 51 appearances for the Lilywhites and helped the club to win a Premier Division and FAI Cup double last season.

In a statement, the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outfit said: “Dundalk FC would like to thank Dylan for his hard work, commitment and professionalism during his time at the club and we wish him well in all his future endeavours.”

AFC Wimbledon are currently in a relegation battle as they languish at the bottom of England’s third tier, five points adrift of safety.

“Dylan epitomises what I think the club has been founded on, an appetite for success through hard work and endeavour,” said Dons manager Wally Downes.

“He has the raw skills and desire, and we are going to give young players like Dylan the opportunity to enhance us as a club and offer them a chance to fulfil their potential.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: