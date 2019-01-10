This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bray continue recruitment drive with capture of highly-rated midfielder

Dylan McGlade is the latest player to move to the Carlisle Grounds ahead of the 2019 season.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 5:38 PM
13 minutes ago 374 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4433834
McGlade joins the Seagulls from Longford.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
McGlade joins the Seagulls from Longford.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BRAY WANDERERS MANAGER Gary Cronin continues to build his squad for the forthcoming League of Ireland season with the addition of highly-rated Dylan McGlade.

The attacking midfielder becomes the latest player to sign for the Seagulls ahead of the 2019 campaign, as he joins the First Division club from Longford Town.

23-year-old McGlade was one of the standout performers for Longford last term and his arrival at the Carlisle Grounds is a signal of intent from Bray as they look to get back into the Premier Division at the first time of asking.

McGlade further bolsters Bray’s squad under Cronin following the signing of goalkeeper Gabriel Sava, defender Dylan Barnett from Waterford and experienced midfielder Paul Keegan among others during the off-season. 

Dubliner McGlade spent two years in England with Middlesbrough during his teenage years but returned home after suffering from injuries and homesickness, later enjoying spells in the League of Ireland with Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic and most recently Longford.

McGlade was named in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year last season for his performances for Longford in 2018, and was also nominated for the Player of the Year accolade.

Bray begin their 2019 First Division campaign against Cabinteely at Stradbrook on Friday 22 February.  

