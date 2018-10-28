This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super Bowl champions Eagles secure 'must-win' victory over Jaguars in London

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-4 heading into their bye.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 804 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4311050
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long

DEFENSIVE END CHRIS Long underlined the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as the defending Super Bowl champions moved to 4-4.

Philadelphia began the weekend a game behind the Washington Redskins in the NFC East and faced the possibility of entering their bye week with a sub-.500 record.

However, inspired by quarterback Carson Wentz throwing three touchdown passes, Doug Pederson’s team recorded a 24-18 victory at Wembley to become the first team to beat the Jags in London since 2014.

Long insisted that their success across the Atlantic was crucial to their quest to return to the post-season.

“I hate the word must-win but that was kind of a must-win,” Long told Omnisport.

“Maybe not mathematically – you can always get back in it – but just for where our heads are at, and heading into the bye week.

“All of that hard work we’ve put in, we’ve played a lot of good football, we just haven’t finished games. Tonight we finished the game.

“I think this team has been energetic, hard-working, we’ve been waiting for a break and today we just got more breaks and we finished the game.”

Once Wentz, then an MVP candidate, got injured late in the regular season last term, the Eagles were considered the underdogs in the playoffs.

Yet they defied the odds with Nick Foles under centre and beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minnesota last February.

As defending champions they have not been flying under the radar in 2018, yet Long insists there has not been a change in mindset since they lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

“Some of that is kind of cliched,” he argued.

“We’re the same team minus a few subtractions plus a few additions as last year. Last year what we did, in spite of a lot of adversity, we played outside ourselves sometimes.

“This year we just have to make those plays that we’re not making to date. Today we made more of those plays.

“If we just get back on that roll and we start making plays, we’ll forge our own identity.

“We’re not worried about last year, we’re worried about this year.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    Milivojevic scores 83rd-minute equaliser as Arsenal's winning run ends at 11 games
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'Bayern Munich had already sold tickets for the next round... We were minutes away from history'
    'Bayern Munich had already sold tickets for the next round... We were minutes away from history'
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie