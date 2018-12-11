This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'All I could see was hankies. I was crying, crying, crying. I had to f**k the thing away'

Eamonn Magee admits it is hard to read the story of his life in the double award-winning ‘The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee.’

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 6:45 AM
2 hours ago 5,702 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4387030

AS EAMONN MAGEE sat on one of the royal armchairs in the Dun’s Library of the Royal College of Physicians yesterday afternoon, looking out as the world passed by on Kildare Street, he smiled and shared a laugh.

For this was a good news story, the book which chronicles his extraordinary life having just won a second prestigious award in as many weeks, but at the same time, there was an unintended deeper meaning to this setting, and how he sat.

Eamonn Magee Magee pictured in Dublin yesterday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

It was in that position, in similar isolation, in which it took him three months to get through the manuscript of ‘The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee’, such was the rawness of the stories, and the painful memories they evoked for the Belfast boxer.

Paul D. Gibson’s compelling biography of the former world champion is not an easy read, but a full and unedited account of his chaotic life in Belfast, set against the backdrop of the Troubles, his brushes with the law, drink, drugs, gambling, depression and the murder of his son, Eamonn Jr. 

“It’s hard reading about yourself,” the 47-year-old says. “Most definitely [harder than expected]. I remember looking down…I’ve a two-seater in my small living room and a single chair. I was sitting in the single chair and as I was reading through the book, I looked down at the left-hand side of the chair and all I could see was hankies.

“All I could see was hankies. I was crying, crying, crying, crying. I had to fuck the thing away. It was unbelievable.

“It’s hard reading about yourself. It’s okay if you’re reading about the general public but reading about yourself and you’re getting all those memories. It really stung.” 

The book was yesterday named eir Sport Sports Book of the Year 2018, beating off stiff competition from ‘Tony 10′ by Tony O’Reilly with Declan Lynch and ‘Fighter’ by Andy Lee with Niall Kelly, deputy editor of The42.

It is the second major award the book has won, having been named as joint winner of the prestigious William Hill award in the UK earlier this month — but, incredibly, the manuscript was rejected by 13 different publishers, before Cork publishers Mercier Press finally gambled on it. 

“It was as good as done, they were turning down a full book,” Gibson said. “It’s depressing, to be honest. Depressing more for the state of the publishing industry because no one was saying the book is shit or you’re not a good writer.

“A few said Eamonn was an unsympathetic character so it wouldn’t sell. One said I was too close to the subject and that hurt the writing. You take that on the chin. The rest all said it’s an unbelievable story, it’s very well written. Two or three put in the rejection letter, ‘We’ll see it in the shortlists next year but it’s not for us.’”

Gibson would have eventually published it himself, he says, having spent a year working on the project, and given it to Magee and his family, admitting he had long dismissed the idea about making any money from it. 

Eamonn Magee Former world boxing champion Eamonn Magee. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

For Magee, Belfast native Gibson was the right man to tell his barely believable story, one filled with heartache and laughter, violence and love, unthinkable lows and fleeting, glorious highs.

“It did happen that there were other ghostwriters and they were throwing money at me,” he explained. 

“They weren’t going to write it the way that I wanted to write it. But whenever I had the first conversation with Paul he accepted everything. I really have to take my hat off to Paul for the way he worded it all beautifully. All beautiful. He worded it all correctly without you feeling as bad as you should be.

“You need to be from Belfast to write that sort of story.”

Still, reliving those memories is a painful experience.

“The hardest memories to recall? There’s millions of them,” he added, shortly after the awards lunch in Dublin.

“Which one would you like me to talk about? Guns in my mouth? Guns to my head? Kidnapped or shot in the leg or shot in the chest? Stabbed in the neck? Or coming out for Round 12? You know what I mean? There’s any amounts of it.

“It’s life. And my life had loads of good moments too. that’s the thing with The Troubles – there are millions of really good memories. The bad times weren’t there all the time. My life was a beautiful life. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    Barcelona withdraws from plan to play LaLiga game in Miami
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Ronaldo: Juventus don't need Bale or James but Marcelo would be welcome
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Kane is extraordinary' â Barcelona coach hails reported â¬221 million target
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress
    Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli
    NFL
    Seahawks seal dominant win over Vikings
    Seahawks seal dominant win over Vikings
    Schadenfreude might just be the best feeling in sport
    Gronkowski on Miami Miracle: 'They changed it up a little bit and I did sucky'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie