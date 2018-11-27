This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eamonn Magee's 'Lost Soul' joint-winner as William Hill Sports Book of the Year shared for first time

Paul D Gibson’s book on the Belfast fighter triumphed alongside ‘A Boy in the Water’ by Tom Gregory.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 3:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,042 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4362306

‘A BOY IN the Water’ by Tom Gregory and Belfast native Paul D Gibson’s ‘The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee’ have been jointly awarded the 2018 William Hill Sports Book of the Year.

It’s the first time in its 30-year history that the prize has been shared between two winners. 

“In the 30 years since launching the William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award, we have occasionally considered, but never ultimately awarded, a dead heat,” said chair of the judges Graham Sharpe.

“This year, after hours of deliberation, our judging panel found it impossible to separate these two jointly deserving but very different books.”

Gibson’s biography of Irish boxer and former world champion Magee tells the story of a chaotic life in Belfast set against the backdrop of the Troubles. Drink, drugs, gambling, depression, brushes with the law, and the IRA, all halted the rise of this gifted fighter, while he suffered an even greater lost three years ago.

“We were near finished the book and my son got murdered,” Magee said in a revealing interview with The42 earlier this month. 

Magee’s book was published by Irish publishing house Mercier Press.

Gregory’s ‘A Boy in the Water’ explores his experience of becoming the youngest person to swim the English Channel in 1998, aged just 11. 

“The astonishing story of how and why Tom Gregory swam the Channel at such a young age is a memorable and truly one-of-a-kind tale,” said Sharpe.

“We were plunged into the deep waters above and below an impressionable young man being almost coerced into a feat beyond the capabilities of most adults by his maverick coach. We found Tom’s story, his debut book, to be captivating, entertaining and beautifully told, in just 180 brilliantly crafted pages. 

“Equally compelling is the shockingly violent and addiction-prone story of ‘The Terminator’, boxer Eamonn Magee,” Sharpe continued.

“Paul D. Gibson’s rivetingly raw account of Eamonn’s life is packed with tragedy, triumph and wanton self-destruction. It is ultimately a powerful and cautionary tale of one man’s sporting success despite himself.

“Astonishing and utterly gripping, we felt this was a story which attracted and repelled in equal measure but which demanded to be heard, and could not be ignored.”

The £30,000 cash prize will be split equally between the two titles, with both authors receiving a £15,000 cheque, a free £1,000 William Hill bet, and a day at the races.

The nominees for the main award were:

  • Fear and Loathing on the Oche: A Gonzo Journey Through the World of Championship Darts by King ADZ (Yellow Jersey)
  • Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian (Simon & Schuster)
  • The Boy on the Shed by Paul Ferris (Hodder & Stoughton)
  • The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee by Paul D. Gibson (Mercier Press)
  • A Boy in the Water by Tom Gregory (Particular Books)
  • Berlin 1936: Sixteen Days in August by Oliver Hilmes (The Bodley Head)
  • Sevens Heaven: The Beautiful Chaos of Fiji’s Olympic Dream by Ben Ryan (Weidenfeld & Nicolson)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    LEINSTER
    'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    'It's not a huge deal': Leavy doesn't require procedure on neck strain
    Penny shines on debut, Murray returns and Connacht win in South Africa
    DUNDALK
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed as referee's assessor collapses in tunnel

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie