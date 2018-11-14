1996 Wexford All-Ireland winner makes move into senior county management

Eamonn Scallan is the new Wicklow senior hurling manager.

1996 WEXFORD ALL-IRELAND winner Eamonn Scallan has been confirmed as the new Wicklow hurling manager.

The Ferns-St Aidan’s club man takes his first step into senior inter-county management having built up valuable experience in charge of the Wexford minors recently.

Scallan has also been involved in the Model county’s senior backroom team. As a player, he won two Leinster titles through the 1990s, and of course that Celtic Cross in their 1996 Liam MacCarthy triumph.

“Wicklow GAA are delighted to announce Eamonn Scallan as the new Wicklow hurling manager,” the county tweeted last night.

Scallan hurling with Wicklow in 1997.

“Eamonn has extensive experience, winning Leinster Championships and an All-Ireland medal with Wexford. He will bring huge enthusiasm to the role.”

Wicklow are preparing for Christy Ring Cup action again in 2019, after being beaten in the semi-final by London last year. First, they’ll line out in Division 2B of the National Hurling League.

Scallan takes over from Seamus Murphy, who stepped down from the post in September after a two-year term, citing health reasons.

