This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

1996 Wexford All-Ireland winner makes move into senior county management

Wicklow GAA have confirmed Eamonn Scallan as their new hurling manager.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 12:32 PM
19 minutes ago 578 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4339000
Eamonn Scallan is the new Wicklow senior hurling manager.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Eamonn Scallan is the new Wicklow senior hurling manager.
Eamonn Scallan is the new Wicklow senior hurling manager.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

1996 WEXFORD ALL-IRELAND winner Eamonn Scallan has been confirmed as the new Wicklow hurling manager. 

The Ferns-St Aidan’s club man takes his first step into senior inter-county management having built up valuable experience in charge of the Wexford minors recently.

Scallan has also been involved in the Model county’s senior backroom team. As a player, he won two Leinster titles through the 1990s, and of course that Celtic Cross in their 1996 Liam MacCarthy triumph.

“Wicklow GAA are delighted to announce Eamonn Scallan as the new Wicklow hurling manager,” the county tweeted last night.

Eamonn Scallan Wexford Senior Hurling 2/6/1996 Scallan hurling with Wicklow in 1997.

“Eamonn has extensive experience, winning Leinster Championships and an All-Ireland medal with Wexford. He will bring huge enthusiasm to the role.”

Wicklow are preparing for Christy Ring Cup action again in 2019, after being beaten in the semi-final by London last year. First, they’ll line out in Division 2B of the National Hurling League.

Scallan takes over from Seamus Murphy, who stepped down from the post in September after a two-year term, citing health reasons.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton
    'If you are too emotional, you'll miss a beat and against these guys it's seven points'
    FOOTBALL
    5 proposed Gaelic football rule changes finalised before taking the next step
    5 proposed Gaelic football rule changes finalised before taking the next step
    Animal Planet president becomes first female Premier League chief
    Ibrahimovic comes out on top and beats Rooney to MLS Newcomer award
    IRELAND
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    In-form Ireland defender Doherty ruled out of clashes with the North and Denmark
    Omagh bombing, a united cause and Griffin’s 30-yard strike: when Northern Ireland came to Dublin in 1999
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Galway-born striker Connolly scores brilliant hat-trick for Brighton in Checkatrade Trophy
    Galway-born striker Connolly scores brilliant hat-trick for Brighton in Checkatrade Trophy
    'He likes to run with the ball, he's a powerful lad for his age'
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Ireland striker Callum Robinson: 'I've been in the best form of my life'
    Ireland striker Callum Robinson: 'I've been in the best form of my life'
    'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    'Maybe he didn't get the appreciation he deserved at times'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie