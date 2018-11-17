Eddie Brennan's 1-1 helps Graigue-Ballycallan into Leinster intermediate club final

EDDIE BRENNAN’S GRAIGUE-Ballycallan will contest the Leinster IHC club final after they recorded a facile win over Wexford’s St Mogue’s Fethard in today’s semi-final.

The 40-year-old, who was recently appointed new Laois boss, scored 1-1 from play for Declan Browne’s side as the Kilkenny champions ran out 2-22 to 1-12 winners.

Brennan and Sean Ryan hit the net in two devastating second-half minutes with both teams finishing with 14 men.

They’ll meet Portlaoise in the provincial decider after the Laois outfit saw off Offaly’s Ballinamere by four points at O’Moore Park.

The Leinster JHC final will see Kilkenny champions Dunnamaggin face-off with Na Fianna of Meath after their respective victories today. Dunnamaggin easily defeated Dublin’s St Maurs in Callan, while Na Fianna had four points to spare over Taghmon-Camross of Wexford.

In the Munster JFC semi-finals, Beaufort scored 5-23 in a dominant victory over Michael Cusacks, while Cork’s Dromtarriffe enjoyed a 12-point win over Waterford champions Mount Sion.

The Munster JHC final will be contested by Cloughduv of Cork and Waterford’s Ballinameela after this afternoon’s semi-finals. Cloughduv beat Boherlahan Dualla by seven points and Ballinameela were four-point winners over Tournafulla.

Sligo’s Easkey have been crowned Connacht JFC champions after their narrow win over Clonbur of Galway in the final. Walter Holleran’s goal 15 minutes from time proved the difference for Easkey, who won it with a last-minute point.

Leinster

IHC semi-finals

St Mogue’s Fethard (Wexford) 1-12 Graigue-Ballycallan (Kilkenny) 1-12

Portlaoise (Laois) 3-13 Ballinamere (Offaly) 2-11

JHC semi-finals

Na Fianna (Meath) 3-12 Taghmon-Camross (Wexford) 2-13

Dunnamaggin (Kilkenny) 1-25 St Maur’s (Dublin) 0-8

Munster

JHC semi-finals

Ballinameela (Waterford) 1-15 Tournafulla (Limerick) 0-14

Boherlahan-Dualla (Tipperary) 0-12 Cloughduv (Cork) 1-16

JFC semi-finals

Beaufort (Kerry) 5-21 Michael Cusacks (Clare) 0-4

Mount Sion (Waterford) 0-10 Dromtarriffe (Cork) 2-16

Connacht

JFC club final

Easkey (Sligo) 1-11 v Clonbur (Galway) 1-10

