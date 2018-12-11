This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

He failed a drug test and took two years out: Hearn dismisses Fury's 'lineal champion' claim

Eddie Hearn has also fired back at Frank Warren who claimed he’d give the Essex man a slap if Hearn was his son.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 5:01 PM
2 hours ago 4,085 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4388568
Eddie Hearn believes that if no belts were on the line, Anthony Joshua would most like to fight Tyson Fury next.
Image: Nick Potts
Eddie Hearn believes that if no belts were on the line, Anthony Joshua would most like to fight Tyson Fury next.
Eddie Hearn believes that if no belts were on the line, Anthony Joshua would most like to fight Tyson Fury next.
Image: Nick Potts

PROMOTER EDDIE HEARN has dismissed the concept of lineal champions in boxing but admits his marquee heavyweight Anthony Joshua is frustrated by claims that he merely picked up the belts left by Tyson Fury during his stint away from the ring.

While Deontay Wilder remains WBC champ and Joshua holds the other three major belts, Fury is considered the lineal champion having beaten ‘The Man’ in Wladimir Klitschko to become the consensus division number one in 2015, and having still never lost in the ring.

Hearn admits that if belts — and more specifically the allure of accruing all of them to become undisputed world champion — weren’t a factor, Joshua would seek to silence his critics by first targeting Fury.

However, the Matchroom chief says Wilder’s green strap remains the predominant target for now, and insists Joshua’s ascent to champion status is not diminished despite having happened during what he perceives to be Fury’s self-afflicted period of absence.

Hearn cited Fury’s positive test for banned steroid nandrolone in 2015 as part of the reason why Joshua’s claim to the throne is legitimate even if it was staked during Fury’s ‘retirement’.

Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin Press Conference - Wembley Stadium Hearn says his man wants both Wilder and Fury. Source: Tim Goode

“I think if it was man-on-man and there were no belts, nothing”, Hearn told Chris McKenna in the UK Daily Star, “I think Joshua would probably prefer Fury because there’s always been the, ‘Oh, he was the champ, you won his belts’, and stuff like that.

“So maybe that’s in his head a little bit, but he wants to be undisputed.

“Fury beat [Wladimir] Klitschko but this lineal thing is quite ridiculous.

“The lineal championship doesn’t actually exist. It’s a mythical title that people want to use when they don’t have any belts.

So he’s the man who beat the man, something like that, who failed a drugs test, took two years out and basically refused to train or get in the ring.

“So it’s not Josh’s fault – they were available and he won them but I think in the back of his mind, he wants to do a job on Fury as well.

“He wants to do a job on both of them and he’s going to violently do that.”

Hearn, who described the era-high 300,000 pay-per-view buys for Wilder v Fury I as “absolutely terrible” but expects that number to double for either a rematch or a fight between Joshua and either Wilder or Fury, has in a separate interview continued his recent war of words with Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren.

In response to Warren’s claims that if Hearn was his son, he’d give him a smack, Hearn told TalkSport:

I’ve seen him [Warren] a couple of times. I haven’t read the article, I saw the headline that if I was his son, he’d give me a slap or something like that. Well, I think looking at his financial accounts, he probably wishes I was his son, because someone needs to get him out of that hole.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Olympic silver medalist John Joe Nevin to return to ring on big weekend for Irish boxers abroad

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    LIVE: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    LIVE: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    'Is this so special?' - Napoli star not impressed by Liverpool's famous 'This is Anfield' sign
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    FOOTBALL
    Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances
    Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    LEINSTER
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Leinster confident in Byrne if Sexton fails to shake off calf injury for Bath
    Leinster 'confident our supporters and other clubs have nothing to fear' over flags
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Ronaldo: Juventus don't need Bale or James but Marcelo would be welcome
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie