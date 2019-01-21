This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hazard: I frustrate all my managers - but I won't change

The forward knows that his reluctance to chase the ball can upset coaches, but they’re going to have to get used to it.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 7:44 PM
25 minutes ago 679 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4452191

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted that his less than energetic defending can sometimes irk managers, but he has no plans to alter his playing style now.

Hazard has been in sparkling form so far in 2018-19, racking up 10 Premier League goals and 10 assists to aid Chelsea’s bid to return to the Champions League next season.

At times, however, the Belgian has been criticised for his rather lackadaisical approach, especially when his team is out of possession.

Antonio Conte in particular reportedly took exception to this facet of Hazard’s game; but the player himself confesses that his laid-back approach at times has annoyed all of his managers past and present.

“I didn’t just frustrate Conte. In my career I have frustrated all of my trainers,” he explained to France Football.

Now here I am frustrating [Maurizio] Sarri. They think I need to mark more, do more here, more than I am doing. And the next coach I have, I will also frustrate him!

Hazard has been continually linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid often mooted as his most likely destination.

But while he revealed that he was keen to leave in the summer, the forward is now committed to winning more with the Blues.

“I have won everything in England, apart from the Community Shield, but that doesn’t mean that I’m leaving,” he added.

“I have always said that I wanted to explore something different after England. But there are also things that might make me stay.

“After the World Cup, I wanted to leave, but in the end I stayed at Chelsea and I’m playing one of best seasons so far.

“So I don’t think that I need a different challenge. But that doesn’t mean that I will become better.”

Belgium’s hero also believes that he deserves to be included alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in discussions over football’s premier talent.

“I have been at their table for a long time!” he asserted.

“I’ve taken a good turn since the World Cup. I feel it, even in the eyes of people.

“Before, in their eyes, it was: ‘Yes, he is a very good player but can he be among the greatest?’

“But there is a time in which you have to stay grounded. For everything they have done over the last 10 years we cannot compare ourselves to them, it’s impossible.”

