This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 28 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hazard - who wants to be a Chelsea legend - to decide on future at end of season

The rumoured Real Madrid target is in no rush to make a decision.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Dec 2018, 10:03 AM
15 minutes ago 148 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4415933
Chelsea star Eden Hazard.
Chelsea star Eden Hazard.
Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

CHELSEA STAR EDEN Hazard said he will decide his future at the end of the season amid ongoing links with Real Madrid.

Hazard’s Chelsea contract expires in 2020 and a potential move to Champions League holders Madrid continues to dominate headlines.

The winger recently stated that he is hoping to go down as a “legend” with the club, following in the footsteps of John Terry, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

However, Hazard has now come out and stated that he has not yet thought of his future as links to Real Madrid continue to swirl.

After reaching a century of goals for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday, Hazard said: “I am just focused on the pitch.”

The 27-year-old added: “I will see at the end of the season.”

Belgium international Hazard – who has 101 goals for Chelsea since arriving from Lille in 2012 – has found the back of the net 10 times in the Premier League this season while tallying nine assists.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Spain for quite some time as the midfielder went so far as to call the move “a dream” in October.

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien, who also played for the Spanish giants, added that “every player would love to play for them”, but he is hoping the Belgian can be persuaded to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are fourth and 11 points off the pace ahead of Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace before facing Southampton to open the new year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Hazard - who wants to be a Chelsea legend - to decide on future at end of season
    Hazard - who wants to be a Chelsea legend - to decide on future at end of season
    'Ramsey is a great purchase' - Pirlo wants Juventus to sign Arsenal midfielder
    Sarri blasts 'stupid' fans as Chelsea face fresh allegations of racist chanting
    LIVERPOOL
    Van Dijk proud of record-breaking Liverpool defence
    Van Dijk proud of record-breaking Liverpool defence
    ‘Man United have spent £200m more than Klopp’
    At the halfway point of the Premier League season, is it Liverpool's title to lose?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sir Alex turned to Claire and said, ‘Here’s the lad who would have played for England’
    Sir Alex turned to Claire and said, ‘Here’s the lad who would have played for England’
    Man United players were 'affected' by poor results under Mourinho
    Ireland-linked attacker on target, as Southampton fall to Anderson-inspired West Ham
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    Tottenham sad to lose on-fire star once more
    Tottenham sad to lose on-fire star once more
    'Nothing fazes him' - Ireland's 16-year-old striker who has the world at his feet
    Pochettino offers cryptic response as Eriksen's Tottenham future uncertain

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie