This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him

The Belgian inspired Chelsea to a place in the EFL Cup final on Thursday night.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 11:59 PM
56 minutes ago 417 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4458405
Eden Hazard celebrates a goal against Tottenham.
Eden Hazard celebrates a goal against Tottenham.
Eden Hazard celebrates a goal against Tottenham.

CHELSEA STAR EDEN Hazard laughed off criticism from boss Maurizio Sarri after his goal helped to edge Tottenham out of a place in the EFL Cup final.

The Blues carried a 1-0 deficit into the second leg of the semi-final at Stamford Bridge but goals from N’Golo Kante and Hazard were their reward for a stirring first-half display.

Fernando Llorente’s header restored aggregate parity but Chelsea converted four out of four penalties as Eric Dier and Lucas Moura erred for the visitors on Thursday.

Sarri questioned his players’ mentality and appetite for the battle after going down 2-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend – words that certainly seemed to bring a collective response – while he called Hazard an “individual” as opposed to a “leader” at his pre-match news conference on Wednesday.

Asked whether he was affected by Sarri’s observations, Hazard broke into a broad grin and told Sky Sports: “No, to be fair I don’t care.

“It doesn’t matter what the manager says. I just want to do my best for this team and I’m happy.”

Source: Sky Sports Football/YouTube

Chelsea lost 2-0 to City when they met at Wembley in the Community Shield at the start of the season but won by the same scoreline to hand Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions their first Premier League loss of the campaign last month.

“It’s always hard. They are the best team with Liverpool in the Premier League at the moment,” Hazard added.

“They’ve won a lot of trophies but we also have a lot of great players, so it’s a 50-50 game.”

Chelsea centre-back David Luiz dispatched the decisive penalty against Tottenham.

“It’s a great feeling,” he told Sky Sports. “I think the team did great, especially in the first half we could score three or four goals.

“In the second half we controlled the game. They had one opportunity and they scored. You saw the reaction of the team and the spirit of the team.”

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    IRELAND
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    CHELSEA
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    'He's more an individual player than a leader'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie