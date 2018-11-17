This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 17 November, 2018
'I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me'

The Chelsea and Belgium star believes Kylian Mbappe deserves to win the award.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 4:01 PM
4 minutes ago 113 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4345247
Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard (file photo).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CHELSEA AND BELGIUM star Eden Hazard has dismissed the idea he deserves to win this year’s Ballon d’Or and has backed France attacker Kylian Mbappe to claim the prize.

The race for the 2018 Ballon d’Or is arguably the most unpredictable in over a decade, with several players said to be in the running for the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won the last 10 between them, but neither are considered to be among the favourites after failing to make much of an impact at the World Cup.

Luka Modric was considered to be in line for the individual gong due to his Champions League success with Real Madrid and his performances in Croatia’s journey to the World Cup fina. However, he has been underwhelming at club level this season.

Hazard starred in Russia and is sparkling for Chelsea, but he does not feel worthy of the award and the winger believes World Cup winner Mbappe should be awarded the prize.

“Even though I had a very good year, we have to keep our feet on the ground,” Hazard told RTBF. “I do not deserve the Ballon d’Or. I think there are players who have been better than me.

I would have said Luka Modric, but he plays a little less well since August or September, so if we take into account the beginning of the season, I would say Kylian Mbappe.

“The goal for me is not to have the Ballon d’Or, it is to maximise fun on the pitch. If I win it one day, so much the better, if I don’t it, it will not be a problem.”

Hazard has scored seven goals and set up another four in the Premier League this term for Chelsea.

