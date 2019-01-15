This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thurles and Castlebar clashes to start 15-game GAA league coverage this spring on eir sport

The broadcaster launched their spring schedule today.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 2:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,893 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4441031

THE FIRST LEAGUE games of the second reigns in charge of Liam Sheedy and James Horan will commence the 2019 live GAA coverage on eir sport.

pjimage TV cameras will be there for the league openers for Liam Sheedy and James Horan. Source: INPHO

The broadcaster has today announced their planned schedule for this year’s Allianz GAA leagues with the first live games to air on 26 January.

That date will see Sheedy’s Tipperary side entertain the Clare hurlers in Semple Stadium while on the same night Horan’s Mayo team are in action at home to Roscommon in Elverys MacHale Park.

eir sport Allianz Leagues 2019

In total there are 15 games pencilled in for live coverage on eir sport in the coming months with the breakdown seeing 10 Gaelic football, three hurling and two ladies football matches set to be broadcast.

All-Ireland champions Dublin and Limerick will have their respective league ties against Galway and Tipperary both televised live on 2 February. That will be the first of four matches involving Jim Gavin’s Dublin side while Mayo are set to feature in five matches.

There will also be live coverage of All-Ireland ladies football champions Dublin in their games against Donegal and Mayo.

DW6I1190 Declan Hannon, Niamh Collins and Cillian O'Connor were present at today's eir sport launch. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Here’s the full list of games set to be aired:

26 January

Tipperary v Clare (H) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Mayo v Roscommon (F) – eir sport 2 – 7pm

2 February

Dublin v Donegal (LGFA) – eir sport 1 – 5pm
Dublin v Galway (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Limerick v Tipperary (H) – eir sport 2 – 7pm

9 February

Kerry v Dublin (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Mayo v Cavan (F) – eir sport 2 – 7pm

16 February

Cork v Clare (H) – eir sport 1 – 7pm

23 February

Dublin v Mayo (LGFA) – eir sport 1 – 5pm
Dublin v Mayo (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Tyrone v Monaghan (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm

2 March

Mayo v Galway (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Donegal v Armagh (F) – eir sport 2 – 7pm

16 March

Dublin v Tyrone (F) – TBC – 7pm
Kerry v Mayo (F) – TBC – 7pm

