Thurles and Castlebar clashes to start 15-game GAA league coverage this spring on eir sport

THE FIRST LEAGUE games of the second reigns in charge of Liam Sheedy and James Horan will commence the 2019 live GAA coverage on eir sport.
The broadcaster has today announced their planned schedule for this year’s Allianz GAA leagues with the first live games to air on 26 January.
That date will see Sheedy’s Tipperary side entertain the Clare hurlers in Semple Stadium while on the same night Horan’s Mayo team are in action at home to Roscommon in Elverys MacHale Park.
In total there are 15 games pencilled in for live coverage on eir sport in the coming months with the breakdown seeing 10 Gaelic football, three hurling and two ladies football matches set to be broadcast.
All-Ireland champions Dublin and Limerick will have their respective league ties against Galway and Tipperary both televised live on 2 February. That will be the first of four matches involving Jim Gavin’s Dublin side while Mayo are set to feature in five matches.
There will also be live coverage of All-Ireland ladies football champions Dublin in their games against Donegal and Mayo.
Here’s the full list of games set to be aired:
26 January
Tipperary v Clare (H) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Mayo v Roscommon (F) – eir sport 2 – 7pm
2 February
Dublin v Donegal (LGFA) – eir sport 1 – 5pm
Dublin v Galway (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Limerick v Tipperary (H) – eir sport 2 – 7pm
9 February
Kerry v Dublin (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Mayo v Cavan (F) – eir sport 2 – 7pm
16 February
Cork v Clare (H) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
23 February
Dublin v Mayo (LGFA) – eir sport 1 – 5pm
Dublin v Mayo (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Tyrone v Monaghan (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
2 March
Mayo v Galway (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm
Donegal v Armagh (F) – eir sport 2 – 7pm
16 March
Dublin v Tyrone (F) – TBC – 7pm
Kerry v Mayo (F) – TBC – 7pm
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (2)