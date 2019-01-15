Thurles and Castlebar clashes to start 15-game GAA league coverage this spring on eir sport

THE FIRST LEAGUE games of the second reigns in charge of Liam Sheedy and James Horan will commence the 2019 live GAA coverage on eir sport.

TV cameras will be there for the league openers for Liam Sheedy and James Horan. Source: INPHO

The broadcaster has today announced their planned schedule for this year’s Allianz GAA leagues with the first live games to air on 26 January.

That date will see Sheedy’s Tipperary side entertain the Clare hurlers in Semple Stadium while on the same night Horan’s Mayo team are in action at home to Roscommon in Elverys MacHale Park.

In total there are 15 games pencilled in for live coverage on eir sport in the coming months with the breakdown seeing 10 Gaelic football, three hurling and two ladies football matches set to be broadcast.

All-Ireland champions Dublin and Limerick will have their respective league ties against Galway and Tipperary both televised live on 2 February. That will be the first of four matches involving Jim Gavin’s Dublin side while Mayo are set to feature in five matches.

There will also be live coverage of All-Ireland ladies football champions Dublin in their games against Donegal and Mayo.

Declan Hannon, Niamh Collins and Cillian O'Connor were present at today's eir sport launch. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Here’s the full list of games set to be aired:

26 January

Tipperary v Clare (H) – eir sport 1 – 7pm

Mayo v Roscommon (F) – eir sport 2 – 7pm

2 February

Dublin v Donegal (LGFA) – eir sport 1 – 5pm

Dublin v Galway (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm

Limerick v Tipperary (H) – eir sport 2 – 7pm

9 February

Kerry v Dublin (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm

Mayo v Cavan (F) – eir sport 2 – 7pm

16 February

Cork v Clare (H) – eir sport 1 – 7pm

23 February

Dublin v Mayo (LGFA) – eir sport 1 – 5pm

Dublin v Mayo (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm

Tyrone v Monaghan (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm

2 March

Mayo v Galway (F) – eir sport 1 – 7pm

Donegal v Armagh (F) – eir sport 2 – 7pm

16 March

Dublin v Tyrone (F) – TBC – 7pm

Kerry v Mayo (F) – TBC – 7pm

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: