Here are the three books shortlisted for the 2018 eir Sport Sports Book of the Year

THE THREE BOOKS shortlisted for the 2018 eir Sport Sports Book of the Year have been announced.

The shortlist: Lost Soul, Fighter, Tony10.

Tony 10 by Tony O’Reilly with Declan Lynch; Fighter by Andy Lee with The42‘s Niall Kelly and The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee by Paul D.Gibson have made the cut, as the 23-strong longlist was whittled down.

It is the fourth year of the prize with ‘The Choice’ by Dublin footballer Philly McMahon scooping the 2017 title, while ‘What Do You Think of That’ from Kerry footballer Kieran Donaghy and ‘Dub Sub Confidential’ by John Leonard won in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

Interestingly all GAA books, not one has made the shortlist in 2018.

“We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the eir sport Sports Book of The Year,” Susan Brady, Managing Director of eir sport commented.

“It was a difficult task for the judging panel to narrow it down to three contenders this year as it was the strongest longlist we have had to date. This shortlist reflects a diversity of writing styles and subject matters.

“eir sport wishes to commend each author and publisher who submitted books for the award with special congratulations to the three authors and publishers on the final shortlist.”

The winning author(s) of the eir sport Book of the Year will earn a €1,500 cash prize, a specially commissioned trophy and €10,000 worth of TV advertising on eir sport.

The winner of will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin on Monday, 10 December.

Shortlist

Tony 10 — Declan Lynch and Tony O’Reilly (Gill Books)

Fighter — Andy Lee with Niall Kelly (Gill Books)

The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee — Paul D. Gibson (Mercier Press)

Judging panel

Eoin Sheahan — Off the Ball – Newstalk 106-108fm

Pat McCarry — SportsJoe.ie

Clare McNamara — RTÉ

Cliona Foley — Freelance sportswriter

Mike Scully — Irish Daily Mirror

Paul Kimmage — Sunday Independent

Malachy Clerkin — Irish Times

Colm O’Connor — Irish Examiner

Judging Panel Chair: Mark Duncan

