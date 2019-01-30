Eleven Sports loses rights to Serie A in Ireland and the UK but holds onto La Liga

ELEVEN SPORTS HAS handed the rights to broadcast Italian Serie A games in the UK and Ireland over to Premier Sports, but the online streaming service founded by Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has maintained live and exclusive rights to Spain’s La Liga.

The global sports provider has also lost the rights to broadcast games from the Netherlands’ Eredivisie from the end of February, with Premier Sports showing both the Dutch and Italian top-flight from next month onwards.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Eleven Sports said that both companies would show Italian and Dutch games throughout the month of February, but from month’s end the rights would be handed to Premier Sports.

A statement from Eleven Sports UK & Ireland



"We will automatically decrease the price of an Eleven Sports Monthly Pass for existing and new subscribers to €5.99 from 1 March 2019," they said.

“We will automatically decrease the price of an Eleven Sports Monthly Pass for existing and new subscribers to €5.99 from 1 March 2019,” they said. “This means that fans can watch every La Liga match on Eleven Sports for less than €6 a month.

“The strategic direction we have chosen allows us to focus on La Liga which not only drives real value for us in the UK and Ireland, but is also a property which we continue to have a valued partnership with in five markets globally.”

Eleven Sports obtained broadcasting rights for La Liga from Sky Sports on a three-year deal at the beginning of this season. They said they will continue to focus on their coverage of Spanish football “until the end of the season, with the intention of continuing beyond.”

