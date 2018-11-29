Jenkins to have 'further specialist reviews' post-surgery after serious knee injury

Jenkins was in impressive form for Wales in November.

CARDIFF BLUES FLANKER Ellis Jenkins faces a long road to recovery and will require ‘further specialist reviews’ once he undergoes surgery on the serious knee injury he sustained last weekend.

Jenkins, outstanding during Wales’ November Test win over South Africa, suffered the injury in the last minute of the game and is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Cardiff today confirmed the 25-year-old will go under the knife to repair the damage, before further reviews will take place to establish an accurate prognosis.

In a statement, the Pro14 club said: “Cardiff Blues and WRU have and will continue to work closely to manage Ellis’s care optimally. No further comments will be made at this stage.”

The stand-out player in a riveting game at the Principality Stadium, Ellis’ outing against the Springboks came to a bitter end when he was left clutching his leg, prone, after twisting awkwardly in the last play of the game.

It was a cruel blow for a player who had impressed for Warren Gatland’s side during the November Test window, as he now faces a race to be fit for next year’s World Cup.

