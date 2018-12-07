This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Matteo should cut his hair!' - Emery laughs off clash between Arsenal star and Fellaini

The Gunners youngster was hauled back by the Belgium international during Wednesday’s draw at Old Trafford, with his manager offering some sage advice.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Dec 2018, 1:27 PM
Guendouzi goes to ground after being pulled by Fellaini.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

ARSENAL MANAGER UNAI Emery has jokingly suggested that Matteo Guendouzi should get his haircut to avoid another incident like the one between the Frenchman and Marouane Fellaini at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Guendouzi had his frizzy hair pulled by Red Devils midfielder Fellaini during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, but the Belgian escaped punishment from the referee.

Ironically, Fellaini himself recently decided to cut off his own trademark afro and the 19-year-old Arsenal midfielder was not at all happy that his opponent had gone unpunished.

However, speaking in a press conference at Arsenal’s training ground on Thursday, Emery suggested that he didn’t see much wrong with Fellaini’s actions and joked that Guendouzi should have his haircut before their next match against Huddersfield Town.

“When I was a player it was the same. Today, with the cameras, all the situations happening in the 90 minutes can be seen,” Emery said.

Some questions are for me between the players on the pitch. If it’s not a good action they can receive a card. On the pitch, the situation happened and it’s between the players.”

When pressed on whether Fellaini should be punished, Emery said: “I think the best thing is for the next match for Matteo to cut his hair, and this problem is finished! Like Fellaini!”

Emery was then asked if he had told Guendouzi that he should cut his hair, to which he replied: “No, I respect the players’ hair a lot!”

A section of Arsenal supporters called for Fellaini to receive a ban on Thursday, citing an incident where former Leicester defender Robert Huth pulled the Belgian’s hair in 2016 and subsequently received a three-game ban.

But it was confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Fellaini would not be receiving a punishment of any kind.

Guendouzi completed all 90 minutes of the match at Old Trafford and was boosted by the comments of Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who claims the signing of the Frenchman was ‘a signal to the world’.

