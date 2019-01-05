This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is just a weekend job': 19-year-old Tipperary student wins first race a day after getting jockey licence

A business student at Maynooth, Emma Doyle rode Northern Surprise to victory in the BetVictor Handicap.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 10:17 AM
12 minutes ago 413 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4424806
The Tipperary native received her jockey's licence on Thursday before claiming her first win in Dundalk a day later.
The Tipperary native received her jockey's licence on Thursday before claiming her first win in Dundalk a day later.
The Tipperary native received her jockey's licence on Thursday before claiming her first win in Dundalk a day later.

IT WAS AN unforgettable day to cherish for Emma Doyle on Friday in Dundalk, as the 19-year-old won her first race just a day after receiving her jockey licence.

The Tipperary native piloted Northern Surprise to victory at the BetVictor Handicap in Louth, with the racehorse owned by her mother Claire and trained by her father Tim.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it,” she said speaking about her debut win shortly afterwards. “He just kept picking up down the straight. I was barely touching him.

“I knew him from his good days when he won three around here and he loves to come wide. Not a bother on him, he tried to run away on me coming back!

“I should know him a lot better but he is dad’s pet, he rides him out every single day. I know him well enough at this stage.”

The Moyne native is currently completing a degree in business and marketing at Maynooth University, but admitted that racing was still a part-time endeavour at the moment having only received her licence on Thursday.

“I’ve ridden in a few schooling races but it is much different out there. It was a lot faster,” she said.

“I wanted to drop in and just kind of get a schooling around but it worked out a whole lot better for me.

“I’m 19 and I’m in my second year at Maynooth so this is just a weekend job really.

“I’m studying business and marketing. The three-and-a-half hour journey up paid off — hopefully for the winter he’ll give me a few chances.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I don't know' - Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer
    'I don't know' - Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer
    FA issue plea after allegations that an England footballer took cocaine in a nightclub
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb
    LEINSTER
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    'Players need to be aware of the sanctions': Leinster not appealing Lowe ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    'Liverpool need to take their medicine and relax' - Carragher unfazed by Man City defeat
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie