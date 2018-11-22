This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hartley dropped by England but Tuilagi named on the bench for Wallabies Test

Eddie Jones has announced his starting XV for Saturday’s game against Australia at Twickenham.

By AFP Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,601 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4354439
Dylan Hartley is among the substitutes.
Image: Andrew Matthews
Dylan Hartley is among the substitutes.
Dylan Hartley is among the substitutes.
Image: Andrew Matthews

MANU TUILAGI MOVED closer to a long-awaited Test comeback after being named on the bench for England’s concluding November international at Twickenham against Australia.

Also among the replacements was England co-captain Dylan Hartley — the first time the hooker has been left out of the starting XV by England coach Eddie Jones when available against a Tier One or leading nation.

Leicester centre Tuilagi was withdrawn from the bench on the eve of England’s nailbiting 12-11 victory over South Africa in their November opener with a groin strain after sustaining the injury during a training session at the squad’s Portugal camp.

The powerhouse midfielder was set to make his first international appearance since 2016 against the Springboks after recovering from serious groin, knee and hamstring injuries, only for his groin to tighten up.

Jones has made nine changes to the starting XV that beat Japan 35-15 at Twickenham last weekend for Saturday’s clash with his native Australia.

Injuries to wings Chris Ashton and Jack Nowell have led to the recall of Jonny May, with Joe Cokanasiga, who played from the start in his debut against Japan, retaining his place.

Co-captain Owen Farrell, on the bench against Japan, is reunited with Ben Youngs as England revert to their first-choice half-back pairing.

Meanwhile Ben Te’o returns in midfield after Alex Lozowski was dropped.

Courtney Lawes moves from the back-row to the second row alongside Maro Itoje while Bath’s Sam Underhill, who starred against New Zealand a fortnight ago, is included at openside flanker.

Jamie George, who started in place of Hartley against Japan, retains his place at hooker.

Victory over the Wallabies would mean England had won three of their four November internationals, with the only loss a 16-15 defeat by world champions New Zealand.

England Training - Pennyhill Park Tuilagi training this week. Source: Andrew Matthews

Jones has won all five of his Tests against Australia since taking charge of England following their first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 World Cup — which included a group-stage defeat by the Wallabies.

“We’ve picked our best 23 for the Australia game,” said Jones.

“We know they have a unique style of attack so our ability to defend that is going to be important. We are continually working on our strengths which is our set piece and our defence and they are areas that are progressing nicely.

We are developing a unique style of rugby, which is English and the players are proud to play that way.”

Despite leaving Hartley on the bench, Jones paid tribute to the “outstanding” leadership shown by Northampton front-row Hartley and Farrell in their unusual joint roles of co-captains.

“We have seen growth in the togetherness of the team and I think we’ve seen that in the spirit in which they’ve played,” added Jones.

Thursday’s team announcement coincided with the 15th anniversary of England’s 2003 World Cup final win over an Australia side coached by Jones.

Current Wallaby boss Michael Cheika, who played alongside Jones at Sydney club Randwick, was due to name his side later on Thursday, with Australia fresh from a 26-7 win over Italy in Padua last weekend.

Australia have had a sickness bug go through their camp and they are also sweating on the fitness of star back-row forward David Pocock, who is struggling with a neck injury.

England

15. Elliot Daly
14. Joe Cokanasiga
13. Henry Slade
12. Ben Te’o
11. Jonny May
10. Owen Farrell (co-captain)
9. Ben Youngs

8. Mark Wilson
7. Sam Underhill
6. Brad Shields
5. Courtney Lawes
4. Maro Itoje
3. Kyle Sinckler
2. Jamie George
1. Ben Moon

Replacements:

16. Dylan Hartley (co-captain)
17. Alec Hepburn
18. Harry Williams
19. Charlie Ewels
20. Nathan Hughes
21. Richard Wigglesworth
22. George Ford
23. Manu Tuilagi

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Ireland striker Maguire won't play again this year due to latest injury setback
    Ireland striker Maguire won't play again this year due to latest injury setback
    Kenny: Managing Ireland a greater honour than Real Madrid or Barca jobs
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    IRELAND
    Going for gold! Harrington books second World Championship final with stunning performance
    Going for gold! Harrington books second World Championship final with stunning performance
    48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    Omar, Jewell and El Tel: A glance at the madness that has been Ireland's recent managerial pursuits
    DENMARK
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie