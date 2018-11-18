This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kane's 85th-minute winner sees England secure Nations League Finals spot

England rallied from a second-half deficit to defeat Croatia at Wembley in a repeat of the summer’s World Cup semi-final.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 4:06 PM
36 minutes ago 1,874 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4346204
Harry Kane stretches out to score against Croatia at Wembley.
Harry Kane stretches out to score against Croatia at Wembley.
Harry Kane stretches out to score against Croatia at Wembley.

HARRY KANE SCORED an 85th-minute winner as England fought back from a goal down to beat Croatia 2-1 and secure a place in the Nations League Finals.

A repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final seemed set to end in heartbreak for England again when they fell behind to Andrej Kramaric’s deflected strike in the 54th minute.

However, substitute Jesse Lingard poked home a close-range equaliser with 12 minutes remaining, setting up a frantic finish as qualification was suddenly up for grabs again.

Captain Kane completed the turnaround, the striker overcoming a mixed performance in front of goal by poking home Ben Chilwell’s cross from England’s left flank.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

