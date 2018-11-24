Ireland face 'one of the biggest challenges in women's rugby' at Twickenham

THERE ARE FEW tougher assignments in women’s international rugby than going to Twickenham to face the world’s second-ranked side, no more so than when Ireland find themselves in the middle of a transitionary period.

After defeat to USA at Donnybrook last weekend, the task facing Adam Griggs’ side couldn’t be greater this evening as they conclude their two-game November schedule against England [KO 5.40pm, Sky Sports Main Event].

Ireland are hoping to bounce back from last week's defeat to USA. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The game forms part of a Saturday afternoon double-header at Twickenham, with the men’s international between England and Australia preceding the women’s fixture at 3pm.

With free entry for all spectators, it is an invaluable opportunity for Ireland to test themselves against the soon-to-be-professional England outfit in front of what’s hoped to be a healthy crowd at Twickenham.

Last week’s performance exposed Ireland’s weaknesses — particularly at the breakdown — at this juncture of their development under Griggs, and certainly there are lots of areas they’ll need to vastly improve on this evening if they are to be competitive against the World Cup finalists.

Griggs has been forced into making six changes from last week, with captain Ciara Griffin and Ciara Cooney ruled out through injury, but the head coach was enthused by the performance of debutants Laura Sheehan, Emma Hooban and 16-year-old Beibhinn Parsons against the States.

“It’s exciting for them to have that experience,” he said. “It wasn’t the result they wanted but they get a feel for what the preparation takes and what it takes to be at this level and also trying to be successful and not just be happy to be there in a green jersey but actually make it better and leave it in a better place.”

This weekend will be another step up entirely.

Griggs has rewarded Leinster hooker Hooban with a first start in green, while there will also be a senior debut for Railway Union’s Juliet Short in the back row.

In the absence of Griffin, Sene Naoupu captains Ireland from midfield while Nicole Cronin starts at scrum-half in the only change to the backline.

Ahead of the Six Nations opener against England in February, this game is seen as the perfect opportunity for Griggs to cast his eye over his wider squad.

“It gives these players a chance to experience England in Twickenham which is no bigger,” he continued.

“If I’m looking forward again, this is probably the best preparation we can get going into a Six Nations.

“It will be a different beast but we know England, they are going to be very physical. They like to use the ball and play some rugby as well. That’s still going to be a challenge for us.

Ireland head coach Griggs. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I guess from our side of things, we have got nothing to lose. We have to go into this game willing to give it our all for one but really have no fear and not let that catch us out where last weekend with it being the first Test match, it probably caught us up a little bit.”

England head coach Simon Middleton has watched his side score 84 points in two Autumn outings against USA and Canada so far, while the Red Rose have only ever lost once at Twickenham, that being their 2013 defeat to France at the London venue.

The hosts ran out 33-11 winners when the nations met in the Six Nations last March, but Griggs is looking forward to seeing how his young squad react to being in the heat of battle at Twickenham.

“Everyone is excited about it, our management team as well,” he added.

“Obviously what Twickenham is, the esteem it’s held in in English rugby, it’s exciting for us to play there. We’re hoping that there’ll still be a crowd from the men’s game as well and there’s free entry, which is really great from the RFU that they’ve put that on.

“It is about supporting both Ireland and England in this environment and making sure we get plenty of people in to see this game.”

England:

15. Sarah McKenna (Saracens)

14. Lydia Thompson (Worcester Valkyries)

13. Carys Williams (Loughborough Lightning)

12. Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury)

11. Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury)

10. Zoe Harrison (Saracens)

9. Leanne Riley (Harlequins)

1. Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins)

2. Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks)

3. Hannah Botterman (Saracens)

4. Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury)

5. Abbie Scott (Harlequins)

6. Poppy Cleall (Saracens)

7. Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens)

8. Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning, captain)

Replacements:

16. Lark Davies (Worcester Valkyries)

17. Ellena Perry (Saracens)

18. Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins)

19. Catherine O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning)

20. Marlie Packer (Saracens)

21. Claudia Macdonald (Wasps FC Ladies)

22. Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning)

23. Rachael Burford (Harlequins).

Ireland:

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster) Captain

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)

11. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster)

10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster)

9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Emma Hooban (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

3. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht)

6. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College/Leinster)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

19. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)

21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht).

