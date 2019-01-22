This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 22 January, 2019
England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash

The 27-year-old made his comeback from an ankle injury for Bath last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 3:48 PM
10 minutes ago 295 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4453569

ENGLAND HAVE ADDED outside centre Jonathan Joseph to their squad ahead of their Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin on 2 February.

The Bath midfielder returned from a long-term injury last weekend, impressing against Toulouse on what was his first appearance since April.

Jonathan Joseph Joseph has 40 caps for England. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

27-year-old Joseph underwent surgery on his ankle twice during his spell on the sidelines but, having proven his fitness last weekend, has now been called up into the England squad by head coach Eddie Jones.

Capped 40 times by England, Joseph adds another strong centre option for Jones alongside the likes of Manu Tuilagi, Ben Te’o, Ollie Devoto, Henry Slade and Owen Farrell.

England depart for a training camp in Portugal tomorrow, staying in the Algarve until next week, when a 25-man match day squad will fly directly to Dublin on Thursday 31 January, two days ahead of their huge clash with Ireland.

Speaking last week, head coach Jones stated that he has picked an England squad specifically to beat Ireland, rather than for the Six Nations as a whole.

36-man England squad for Ireland Test:

Forwards:

Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ben Earl (Saracens) *, Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors) *, Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).
 
Backs:

Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens) captain, George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Robson (Wasps) *, Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby) *, Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers). 

* denotes uncapped player.

