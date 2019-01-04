This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
FA issue plea after allegations that an England footballer took cocaine in a nightclub

‘It remains a priority to find and sanction anyone found taking performance-enhancing or recreational drugs,’ the FA said in a statement today.

By Cian Roche Friday 4 Jan 2019, 6:34 PM
28 minutes ago 1,901 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4424438
A general view of a Premier League football.
Image: EMPICS Sport
A general view of a Premier League football.
A general view of a Premier League football.
Image: EMPICS Sport

THE FA HAVE asked the public to aid their bid to cut out doping in football following claims that an unnamed England footballer took cocaine during his club’s Christmas party.

The Sun newspaper reported on Friday that it had received information from a “club insider” of a Premier League team that a player had consumed the drug in a nightclub.

“The FA operates one of the most comprehensive national anti-doping programmes in the world,” the governing body said in a statement today.

“In partnership with UK Anti-Doping, we have a targeted research and intelligence-led programme in place to identify potential doping risks in the game.

“Although incidents of doping in English football are very rare, it remains a priority for the FA to find and sanction anyone found taking performance-enhancing or recreational drugs.

“We encourage anyone with information about any anti-doping violation in football to report it to the FA.”

Player found to have breached the FA’s social drugs policy can be banned. An initial zero-to-three month ban can be meted out for first-time offenders.

This can increase to lifetime bans if players have been found to be in violation on numerous occasions.

The FA did not comment directly on allegations published in The Sun.

