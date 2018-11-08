This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ashton returns against All Blacks for first England start in four years

The Sale wing, who came off the bench against South Africa last week, is named ahead of Jack Nowell.

By AFP Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 1:22 PM
39 minutes ago 1,927 Views 1 Comment
Ashton and Jones chatting this week.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ashton and Jones chatting this week.
Ashton and Jones chatting this week.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CHRIS ASHTON AND Sam Underhill are set to start for England against New Zealand after coach Eddie Jones made three changes to his side for Saturday’s match against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Ashton, who ended a four-year England exile when coming off the bench in last week’s 12-11 win at home to South Africa, is on the right wing in place of Jack Nowell. Underhill comes in at openside flanker after an ankle injury ruled out Tom Curry.

Ashton scored a try when England last beat the All Blacks in 2012.

Jones made one other change when announcing his starting XV on Thursday, with Ben Moon named at loosehead prop for what will be England’s first match against New Zealand in four years.

England (v New  Zealand):

15. Elliot Daly
14. Chris Ashton
13. Henry Slade
12. Ben Te’o
11. Jonny May
10. Owen Farrell (co-captain)
9. Ben Youngs

8. Mark Wilson
7. Sam Underhill
6. Brad Shields
5. George Kruis
4. Maro Itoje
3. Kyle Sinckler
2. Dylan Hartley (co-captain)
1. Ben Moon

Replacements:

16. Jamie George
17. Alec Hepburn
18. Harry Williams
19. Charlie Ewels
20. Courtney Lawes
21. Danny Care
22. George Ford
23. Jack Nowell

About the author
AFP

