Ashton returns against All Blacks for first England start in four years

CHRIS ASHTON AND Sam Underhill are set to start for England against New Zealand after coach Eddie Jones made three changes to his side for Saturday’s match against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Ashton, who ended a four-year England exile when coming off the bench in last week’s 12-11 win at home to South Africa, is on the right wing in place of Jack Nowell. Underhill comes in at openside flanker after an ankle injury ruled out Tom Curry.

Ashton scored a try when England last beat the All Blacks in 2012.

Jones made one other change when announcing his starting XV on Thursday, with Ben Moon named at loosehead prop for what will be England’s first match against New Zealand in four years.

England (v New Zealand):

15. Elliot Daly

14. Chris Ashton

13. Henry Slade

12. Ben Te’o

11. Jonny May

10. Owen Farrell (co-captain)

9. Ben Youngs

8. Mark Wilson

7. Sam Underhill

6. Brad Shields

5. George Kruis

4. Maro Itoje

3. Kyle Sinckler

2. Dylan Hartley (co-captain)

1. Ben Moon

Replacements:

16. Jamie George

17. Alec Hepburn

18. Harry Williams

19. Charlie Ewels

20. Courtney Lawes

21. Danny Care

22. George Ford

23. Jack Nowell

© – AFP, 2018

