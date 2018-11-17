Arsenal youngsters strike late as Ireland U18s stunned by England comeback

Ireland U18 1-3 England U18

ARSENAL STARLETS TYREECE John-Jules and Folarin Balogun scored three goals between them in the final 15 minutes as Ireland U18s fell to England’s late, late show.

Adam Idah had given Ireland the lead in their second game at the Invitational Tournament in Spain.

But a brace from John-Jules and a third from Balogun in stoppage time handed Jim Crawford’s side a first defeat.

Norwich City’s Idah — introduced from the bench at the break — needed just three minutes to give Ireland the lead.

And they held that advantage until the 75th minute when John Jules, who is impressing in the Gunners’ underage ranks, drew England level.

The 17-year-old bagged his second in the 79th minute before clubmate Balogun sealed the points.

Ireland — who beat Belgium in their opening game — will play the Netherlands at lunchtime on Monday.

