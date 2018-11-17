This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 17 November, 2018
Arsenal youngsters strike late as Ireland U18s stunned by England comeback

Tyreece John-Jules and Folarin Balogun cancelled out Adam Idah’s opener.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 4:13 PM
2 hours ago 4,930 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4345270
Ireland U18s: one win, one defeat.
Image: FAI
Ireland U18s: one win, one defeat.
Ireland U18s: one win, one defeat.
Image: FAI

Ireland U18 1-3 England U18

ARSENAL STARLETS TYREECE John-Jules and Folarin Balogun scored three goals between them in the final 15 minutes as Ireland U18s fell to England’s late, late show.

Adam Idah had given Ireland the lead in their second game at the Invitational Tournament in Spain.

But a brace from John-Jules and a third from Balogun in stoppage time handed Jim Crawford’s side a first defeat.

Norwich City’s Idah — introduced from the bench at the break — needed just three minutes to give Ireland the lead.

And they held that advantage until the 75th minute when John Jules, who is impressing in the Gunners’ underage ranks, drew England level.

The 17-year-old bagged his second in the 79th minute before clubmate Balogun sealed the points.

Ireland — who beat Belgium in their opening game — will play the Netherlands at lunchtime on Monday.

