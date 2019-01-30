Quins 10 Smith and senior international Hill in England U20 team for Cork

ENGLAND HAVE NAMED Harlequins out-half Marcus Smith and senior international Ted Hill in their team for Friday’s U20 Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cork.

19-year-old Smith has already made 47 first-team appearances for Premiership outfit Quins, and will be the star attraction in the England side for their visit to Musgrave Park [KO 7.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Smith has made 19 appearances for Quins this season. Source: Mark Kerton

Worcester back row Hill, who made his full England in the November Test against Japan last Autumn, is also named to start in a formidably strong team selected by coach Steve Bates.

Centre Cameron Redpath, who was called up by Eddie Jones for last summer’s tour of South Africa before pulling out through injury, is named on the bench.

Nine players in the starting XV have been capped at U20 level, with seven playing in the final of the 2018 World Rugby U20 Championship in France, where England lost to the hosts.

As well as captain Fraser Dingwall and Hill, lock Joel Kpoku, flanker Aaron Hinkley, number eight Tom Willis, out-half Smith and centre Tom Hardwick were part of the side that lost to France in Beziers last summer.

Prop Marcus Street will be appearing in his third U20 Six Nations, while England’s replacements also include four players capped at this age group.

“This is a very exciting, talented group of players and they should not forget to play like it,” Bates said.

“We have to go out there on Friday and really express ourselves on the pitch but we know we have to respect the opposition who will be positive about their chances in this competition as well.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ireland head coach Noel McNamara named his starting team for Friday, including Leinster flanker Scott Penny.

England U20:

15. Josh Hodge (Newcastle Falcons)

14. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

13. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)(captain)

12. Tom Hardwick (Leicester Tigers)

11. Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

9. Sam Maunder (Exeter Chiefs)

1. Olly Adkins (Gloucester)

2. Nic Dolly (Sale Sharks)

3. Marcus Street (Exeter Chiefs)

4. Joel Kpoku (Saracens)

5. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

6. Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors)

7. Aaron Hinkley (Gloucester)

8. Tom Willis (Wasps).

Replacements:

16. Ben Atkins (London Irish)

17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

19. James Scott (Worcester Warriors)

20. Rusiate Tuima (Exeter Chiefs)

21. Ollie Fox (Yorkshire Carnegie)

22. Cameron Redpath (Sale Sharks)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors).

