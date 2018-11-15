This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wayne Rooney makes 120th and final appearance as Three Lions ease past USA

Goals from Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson saw England see off the USA.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,901 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4342782
Rooney in action at Wembley for the final time.
Image: Steven Paston
Rooney in action at Wembley for the final time.
Rooney in action at Wembley for the final time.
Image: Steven Paston

WAYNE ROONEY MADE a fond farewell to England as an experimental Three Lions side coasted to a 3-0 friendly win over the United States at Wembley on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate’s decision to give all-time leading goalscorer Rooney a cameo caused some pre-match controversy with record appearance holder Peter Shilton saying caps should not be “given out like gifts”.

But, after being presented with a golden plaque prior to kick-off, he received a rousing reception and, as Rooney becomes a part of England’s past, Southgate will be delighted by his glimpse into the future.

Jadon Sancho, making his first England start, was a constant menace and set up Trent Alexander-Arnold for his first international goal shortly after Jesse Lingard’s sublime opener. 

Debutant Callum Wilson then earned a deserved goal to round off the win in the second half on a decent night all round for England – one that would only have been made sweeter had Brad Guzan not denied Rooney in stoppage time.

England v USA - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium Rooney alongside Harry Keane after full-time on Thursday. Source: Mike Egerton

England – noting eight changes from the team that beat Spain 3-2 in the Nations League – were nearly gifted the opener when Guzan’s woeful clearance was quickly crossed to the near post by Sancho and skewed wide by Wilson.

Christian Pulisic was denied by Jordan Pickford after chasing his own throughball at the other end, but two goals in the space of 104 seconds killed the visitors’ hopes.

Lingard opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a stunning bending effort from the left of the box into the top-far corner, before USA were overrun in midfield and Sancho played in Alexander-Arnold, who hit a fierce first-time strike across Guzan.

The tempo of the match dropped significantly after the break and it took the 58th-minute introduction of Rooney to bring Wembley back to its feet.

But the game was sewn up when Wilson was rewarded for a promising display by poking home Fabian Delph’s teasing left-wing cross.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    O'Gara-influenced Goodhue at the head of New Zealand's queue for centre slot
    O'Gara-influenced Goodhue at the head of New Zealand's queue for centre slot
    Carbery ready and waiting in the wings
    Hansen's All Blacks intent on doing 'a wee bit of suffocating ourselves'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Sometimes you have to go down the minor road to get back on the main road'
    'Sometimes you have to go down the minor road to get back on the main road'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    IRELAND
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie