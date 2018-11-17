This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 17 November, 2018
English teenager continues remarkable rise in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been named his league’s top player for the month of October.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
Jadon Sancho (file pic).
Jadon Sancho (file pic).
Jadon Sancho (file pic).

JADON SANCHO’S STUNNING rise has continued after the teenager received the Bundesliga’s October Player of the Month award.

Sancho has starred in Borussia Dortmund’s rise to the top of the Bundesliga, contributing four goals and a league-high six assists.

October was particularly productive for the 18-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City in August 2017 and signed a new Dortmund deal earlier this month.

Sancho was mainly used as a substitute in the first few weeks of the season but started all three Bundesliga games for Dortmund in October.

Incredibly, Sancho scored a goal or added an assist in every game he played in October with the Bundesliga leaders, netting four times and adding two assists in five games across all club competitions.

A brace in a 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin made Sancho the youngest player in Dortmund history to score a double in a Bundesliga game, while he also scored in a 4-0 win over Stuttgart.

Sancho’s reward for his club performance saw him become the first England outfield player since David Beckham to be handed a start for the Three Lions while playing his club football outside of England. 

While the teenager has not yet scored a goal or assist with Dortmund in his three November matches, but did provide the helper for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s maiden England goal in a 3-0 win over the United States on Thursday. 

Sancho beat fellow nominees Sebastien Haller, Marcel Halstenberg, Jonas Hofmann, Luka Jovic and Dortmund team-mate Achraf Hakimi.

The winger will hope to feature against Croatia for England in the Nations League on Sunday and then will return to Bundesliga action with Dortmund when they visit Mainz on November 24.

The42 Team

