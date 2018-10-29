Fennelly and Shefflin remember deceased Ballyhale player after winning Kilkenny crown

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS CAPTAIN Michael Fennelly and manager Henry Shefflin paid touching tributes to a deceased member of the panel following their victory in the Kilkenny SHC final on Sunday.

It was their 16th senior Kilkenny crown and amidst the celebrations, Fennelly and Shefflin remembered their teammate Eoin Doyle, who died following a motorbike accident earlier this year.

During his acceptance speech Fennelly spoke about the impact that Doyle’s death had on the team and mentioned his family and girlfriend before dedicating the triumph to him.

“Back in April this year, we lost one of our team members. He was lost in a tragic bike accident on the road.

We brought him along the whole year. We had a jersey in the dressing room for every game and thankfully we did him justice and that is Eoin Doyle.

“Eoin really and truly was the backbone of this win today and I’d like to dedicate this cup to him.”

TJ Reid hit 1-10 to help Ballyhale to a three-point win over a gutsy Bennettsbridge in Nowlan Park, as Shefflin marked his first year in charge by securing county honours.

“Eoin Doyle, one of our panel members passed away this year in a tragic accident,” he told TG4 after the game.

“I’m just delighted for his family. They’ve been really behind us.

“All over the country this day is a special day because of the community because of the bond.

“I would have loved if Eoin was here with us today but he looked down on us last week so I’m glad to say we’re looking up at him today happy.”

