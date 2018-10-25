This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pre-season competitions have 'to be forgotten about' to help the club game - Eoin Murphy

The Kilkenny goalkeeper also reckons David Herity will be a huge success in Kildare.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 5:25 PM
7 hours ago 4,301 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4305987
Eoin Murphy and Brendan Cummins at the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Match media event.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE
Eoin Murphy and Brendan Cummins at the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Match media event.
Eoin Murphy and Brendan Cummins at the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Match media event.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

KILKENNY GOALKEEPER EOIN Murphy believes the GAA should scrap pre-season competitions to help reduce the burden on inter-county players and facilitate the club scene.

His manager Brian Cody has been vocal in his concern at the direction the GAA is headed, particularly in relation to the club game. Murphy feels one obvious solution is to get rid of the pre-season competitions.

The pre-season tournaments are starting even early next season, with the 2019 Walsh Cup kicking off on 9 December this year. The National League gets underway on 27 January with the intention of leaving April free for clubs.

“We’re getting extra games but I think something has to give,” says the Glenmore club man.

“Whether it’s the league shortened, or pre-season with the Walsh Cup – I think maybe that has to be forgotten about. Because club seasons are suffering. April was planned to be a club month. We were given a couple of weeks to go back to the club, I think played two or three games within that month.

“Because the league was extended out, missed a couple of weekends because of the weather. Now I know there’s nothing you can do about that but we only played one game. We didn’t play our next game till July – 15 or 16 weeks in the middle of it.

Eoin Murphy Eoin Murphy during Kilkenny's All-Ireland SHC quarter-final loss to Limerick this year. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“So for club players, they have as much passion as us. We’ve as much drive to win an intermediate championship in Kilkenny. But they are being forgotten about by the GAA.
Something needs to be done.

“In order to facilitate the clubs, pre-season competitions will have to be adjusted there accordingly.”

Former Cats goalkeeper David Herity has recently been appointed as Kildare hurling boss and Murphy says it’s a good appointment for the Lilywhites.

Certainly so. He was always someone thinking outside the box. Even when we were training, doing different drills, he was just a perfectionist. Obviously a brilliant trainer as well. Would give everything 100%, all of the time.

“Always thinking outside of the box, about different scenarios he could face in a game. Or a goalkeeper. Or backs. Constantly thinking like that. Nearly always one step ahead. So I think the managerial side of things suits him. Because he is so organised and competitive. I’m sure Kildare will do very well.

“You see the good work he’s done with Dublin camogie as well, brought them on no end.”

Might Herity be a potential successor for Cody at some stage in the future?

“There’s a number of players there. Henry (Shefflin) is doing quite well with Ballyhale. DJ (Carey) is doing good work with the U21s.

“I don’t know who is going to step into the role. There hasn’t even been any talk about it. But look, if he does quite well with Kildare he’s obviously going to be putting up his hand.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    Ireland fall three places in latest Fifa World Rankings after Nations League double-header
    The uncapped inclusions make sense as Schmidt names deep November squad
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie