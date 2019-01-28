Former West Ham youth defender leaves relegated Limerick for Glenavon

DEFENDER EOIN WEAREN has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Northern Irish Premiership club Glenavon.

The Dubliner spent last season with SSE Airtricity League side Limerick, who were relegated to the First Division following a difficult season at the Markets Field.

Wearen joined West Ham United from St Kevin’s Boys in 2008 at the age of 16, spending five years at Upton Park with the Hammers, before returning to Ireland where he joined Bohemians for the 2015 Premier Division campaign.

The 26-year-old spent the following season with Sligo Rovers, before enjoying three more years at Dalymount Park under Keith Long.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done,” he said upon signing for Glenavon.

Wearen spent three years with Bohemians before spending last season with Limerick. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I found out last week that there was some interest and I’m happy get all signed up now and I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Manager Gary Hamilton highlighted Wearen’s versatility as one of his key strengths.

“He can play centre half or centre midfield and he’s good with both feet,” he said.

“He’s a versatile player who’ll be a big presence as well. We’re delighted to get Eoin in and the fact he can play in two positions is a good thing too.

“We’ve signed him on a two and a half year deal so he’s part of our planning for next season as well. We’re hoping he can come in and play the way he has been playing over the last couple of years.”

