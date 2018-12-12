This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carlow's Eric Molloy set to become first Irish player since 2008 to play in Fifa Club World Cup

Molloy moved to New Zealand in 2016 from Wexford Youths and currently plays for Team Wellington.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 6:15 AM
29 minutes ago 774 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4389096
Eric Molloy is a midfielder for New Zealand Premiership side Team Wellington.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Eric Molloy is a midfielder for New Zealand Premiership side Team Wellington.
Eric Molloy is a midfielder for New Zealand Premiership side Team Wellington.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

IT’S BEEN A long journey for Eric Molloy since moving to New Zealand in 2016, but it will be a move well worth it as he prepares to become the first Irishman in a decade to play in the Fifa Club World Cup later today.

The 25-year-old helped Wexford Youths secure the SSE Airtricity League First Division in 2015, but before the end of the following season joined four of his team-mates in making the switch.

Taking up an offer from former Carlow IT manager Paul O’Reilly, Molloy, Conor O’Keefe, Danny Ledwith, Stephen Last and Andy Mulligan all joined Southern United, playing semi-professionally while also securing jobs in Dunedin.

After an impressive year with United, Carlow native Molloy was picked up by Premiership side Team Wellington, with the amateur outfit securing the Oceania OFC Champions League back in May.

They will face United Arab Emirates Pro-League champions Al Ain FC tomorrow afternoon in the opening game of the 2018 Fifa Club World Cup, knowing that with three wins on the bounce the New Zealanders could potentially face Real Madrid in the final.

Poised on opposite sides of the draw to the Champions League winners, Team Wellington could meet Tunisian side Espérance in the quarter-finals with a win later today, with recent Copa Libertadores winners River Plate awaiting in the semi-finals.

Eric Molloy Molloy joined Wexford Youths in 2012 and helped Shane Keegan's side secure the First Division title three years later. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Molloy is one of two ex-League of Ireland footballers playing in this year’s competition in Abu Dhabi, with former UCD, Longford Town and Bohemians winger Ayman Ben Mohamed lining out for Espérance in the last eight.

He is, however, the first Irishman to play in the tournament in a decade.

Following in the footsteps of Roy Keane in 2000, Steve Finnan in 2005 and John O’Shea and Darron Gibson in 2008, Molloy joins an impressive list of footballers from these shores to take part.

Last year saw Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid prevail, beating Brazilian champions Grêmio in the decider, with Wellington hoping to meet the La Liga outfit in just over a week’s time.

The New Zealanders begin their journey against Al Ain at 3.30pm today at the 26,000-seater Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, with their opponents boasting players like Sweden attacker Marcus Berg, who helped his country to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    Liverpool through to Champions League knockout stages as Salah strike sinks Napoli
    BARCELONA
    16-year-old Troy Parrott fires home as Spurs' young guns beat Barcelona
    16-year-old Troy Parrott fires home as Spurs' young guns beat Barcelona
    Barcelona withdraws from plan to play LaLiga game in Miami
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances
    LEINSTER
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Leinster confident in Byrne if Sexton fails to shake off calf injury for Bath
    Leinster 'confident our supporters and other clubs have nothing to fear' over flags
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie