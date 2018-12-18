This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's no way that's random' - Kaepernick ally Reid takes aim at NFL after seventh drug test

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid took a knee alongside Colin Kaepernick when they were team-mates at the San Francisco 49ers.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 2:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,148 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4402680
Colin Kaepernick (centre) and Eric Reid (right) kneel before an NFL game for the 49ers against Dallas in 2016.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Colin Kaepernick (centre) and Eric Reid (right) kneel before an NFL game for the 49ers against Dallas in 2016.
Colin Kaepernick (centre) and Eric Reid (right) kneel before an NFL game for the 49ers against Dallas in 2016.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CAROLINA PANTHERS SAFETY Eric Reid took aim at the NFL’s drug testing policy on Monday after being selected to undergo a random test for the seventh time this season.

Reid, a staunch ally and former team-mate of ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, had already accused the NFL of targeting him unfairly as retribution for his lawsuit against the league.

The 27-year-old, who joined Kaepernick in his take-a-knee protests during the playing of the US national anthem, filed a grievance in May after he remained an unsigned free agent.

That case remains active even though Reid was picked up by the Panthers in September after the 2018 season kicked off.

However, since joining the Panthers, Reid has drawn attention to frequent requests by independent doping control staff to submit to drug testing.

On Monday following the Panthers’ 12-9 loss to New Orleans, Reid was asked to undergo his seventh test of the season in 11 games.

Reid posted a picture of the doping order on Twitter, with the comment: “Number 7 … ‘random’.”

In comments to reporters, he later rejected any notion that he was being randomly selected for testing.

“I’ve been here 11 weeks, I’ve been drug tested seven times,” Reid said. “That has to be statistically impossible. 

“I’m not a mathematician but there’s no way that’s random,” Reid added.

Under the collective bargaining agreement which sets out the rules for anti-doping protocols, the NFL and NFLPA are not involved in drug testing.

Drug tests are carried out by staff from an independent laboratory, which reportedly uses a computer to select names of players to be tested at random.

The same bargaining agreement also forbids publication of the identities of players chosen for testing, so it has not been possible to compare Reid’s test history with other players in the league.

Reid had earlier taken to the field wearing specially designed cleats which paid tribute “to the history of protest” while promoting Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” movement. 

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season and has claimed he has been ignored by teams because of his history of protest.

© – AFP, 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino says United not his business after 'good friend' Mourinho's sacking
    Pochettino says United not his business after 'good friend' Mourinho's sacking
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    'How can I say anything bad about him?': Klopp and Gerrard offer sympathies to Mourinho
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    Martial's agent clouds long-term future after United trigger extension
    'Liverpool should be too good for Bayern' - McManaman and Garcia confident of progress

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie