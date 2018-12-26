This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pochettino offers cryptic response as Eriksen's Tottenham future uncertain

The Danish playmaker is yet to commit to fresh terms and has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 8:50 PM
46 minutes ago 2,136 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4414668
Christian Eriksen was on target in Spurs' win over Bournemouth today.
MAURICIO POCHETTINO HAS offered a cryptic response to questions about Christian Eriksen’s future, with the Tottenham midfielder yet to sign a new contract.

The Denmark international is one of few senior stars yet to pen a long-term extension to his current deal, and unsurprisingly rumours have arisen regarding his future.

As one of the most productive creative influences in the Premier League, a number of leading sides across Europe are keeping a close eye on his situation in north London.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid would welcome the opportunity to snap up a player of Eriksen’s pedigree, and the transfer door may swing open at some stage.

Pochettino has been unable to close it, and when quizzed on his efforts to tie the key man down a long-term contract, he said: “Football is so dynamic. It changes every day, every season.

“It depends not only on your decision, but it is always a player’s decision.

“Now is a moment to enjoy our present.

“Of course, it is a person that the club wants for the future, but now we need to be focused — a player like him is focused and tries to deliver a great performance in the way that we need.

“A decision is going to happen at the end of the season or [maybe] a decision will happen in the next few days, in January.

“Football is so dynamic — it is decision, decision, decision.

I hope we are going to take the best decision for the club and hope the player can take the best decision for them and for the club — it is about negotiation and many things that happen.

“Football is so dynamic, always you need to move on.”

    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    De Gea save 'probably' the best I've seen, says Solskjaer
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record
    Connacht make third short-term signing with capture of Munster's Fitzgerald
