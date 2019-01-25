Champion Hurdle hopeful will aim to maintain unbeaten run this season at Naas on Sunday

ESPOIR D’ALLEN, QUOTED as low as 16/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle in March, has been declared for the five-runner Limestone Lad Hurdle (1.50) at Naas on Sunday.

Espoir D'Allen comes home to claim victory at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival in 2017. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Gavin Cromwell-trained five-year-old, owned by JP McManus, has won six times over hurdles so far in his career from just seven starts.

A big display here could mean the green light for the opening day featured event at Cheltenham in just over six weeks time.

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott have dominated this Grade 3 race in recent years.

They are both represented again with champion trainer Mullins running 2015 County Hurdle hero Wicklow Brave while Elliott’s sole challenger is seven-time winner Tombstone.

Paddy Mullins on board Wicklow Brave in Fairyhouse last December. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

The quintet is completed with Jessica Harrington’s Forge Meadow, who has five career wins to her credit, and the Gearoid O’Loughlin-trained outsider Jarob.

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: