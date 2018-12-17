Tough Spanish test for Celtic, Arsenal face trip to Belarus and Chelsea to meet Swedish side

CELTIC WILL FACE a Spanish examination, Arsenal will take on opponents from Belarus and Chelsea’s focus will be on Sweden after the draw for the last 32 of the Europa League took place today.

Brendan Rodgers will take his Scottish outfit into action against Valencia, Unai Emery’s Arsenal team were paired against Bate Borisov from Belarus while Chelsea were drawn against Swedish outfit Malmo.

Celtic qualified for the knockout stages in fortuitous circumstances last week as they were grateful to Rosenborg’s late intervention to enable the Scottish side to finish second in Group B ahead of RB Leipzig.

Now Brendan Rodgers will take his side into action against Valencia, who will be in Europa League action after finishing third in their Champions League group. They rounded off their campaign in the premier European competition last week by defeating Man United 2-1 and are currently 14th in La Liga in Spain.

Arsenal, who finished top of Group E in the Europa League with five wins and a draw to their credit, will meet a Bate Borisov team that finished second behind Chelsea in Group L. Bate Borisov were knocked out of this year’s Champions League at the play-off round stage by Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

After topping their group, Chelsea will meet a Malmo side that finished second in Group I behind Genk.

Other standout ties are the meeting of Lazio against Sevilla and Galatasaray’s clash with Benfica while Italian giants Inter Milan and Napoli will take on Rapid Vienna and Zurich respectively.

The first legs will be played on 14 February with the second legs taking place on 21 February.

Here’s the draw in full:

Europa League Last 32 Draw

Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge v FC Salzburg

Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan

Slavia Prague v Genk

Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen

Zurich v Napoli

Malmo v Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk v Frankfurt

Celtic v Valencia

Rennes v Real Betis

Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev

Lazio v Sevilla

Sporting CP v Villarreal

BATE Borisov v Arsenal

Galatasaray v Benfica

