Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
What's the state of play in the European soccer leagues at the close of 2018?

A look at the top flight action so far in Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands and Portugal.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,643 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4380850
Juventus, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are all top of their respective leagues.
Image: PA
Juventus, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are all top of their respective leagues.
Juventus, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are all top of their respective leagues.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL ARE THE current pace-setters in the Premier League but with Spurs and Man City not far behind, it looks like there will be a genuine title race in England in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

But what is the state of play elsewhere in the main leagues across Europe as we reach the halfway mark?

Spain La Liga

The top three – in various combinations – for the last six seasons are all currently in the top four with Sevilla, seventh last season, the breakout side who are joining them. Champions Barcelona are top on 37 points ahead of Atletico – who have only lost once but drawn seven times so far this season – on 34 and then comes Sevilla in third on 32 points and Real Madrid complete the top four on 29 points.

Real Madrid do have a game in hand on the other three sides with the action getting underway again in Spain on 3 January with Santiago Solari’s side facing Villarreal.

Germany Bundesliga

After claiming the last six titles, Bayern Munich find themselves in the position of having to play catch up in the second half of the season. After 17 games at the midway mark and with a break in action now in Germany until Friday 18 January, Bayern are in second place on 36 points. The stars of the show so far have been Borussia Dortmund who are top of table on 42 points and enjoy a six-point cushion. Borussia Monchengladbach (33) and RB Leipzig (31) round off the top four.

Italy Serie A

It’s a familiar tale in Italy with Juventus, champions for the last seven seasons, currently on top on 50 points and nine clear of Napoli, who have finished runner-up in two of the last three campaigns. Juventus dropped points for only the second time this season on Saturday when they drew with Atlanta.

But Napoli could not capitalise as they lost 1-0 to Inter, who sit in third on 36 points. Lazio are back in fourth on 31 points with a programme of games pencilled in for this Saturday in Italy before there is a hiatus until Saturday 19 January.

France Ligue 1

The top-flight action concluded for 2018 last Sunday in France and will not resume until Friday 11 January. It’s a predictable story with Paris Saint-Germain, crowned champions five times in the last six seasons, on top with 47 points, unbeaten so far and have only dropped points twice through a pair of draws.

They are comfortably clear of Lille (34 points) in second and Lille have played two games more. Lyon in third (32) and two points ahead of Montpellier and Saint-Etienne (both on 30). 

Netherlands Eredivisie

The Dutch action pauses now until 18 January after a round of games last weekend. PSV Eindhoven and Ajax look set to duel it out for the title at this stage, both claiming 3-1 victories last weekend. PSV are the champions and are currently top on 48 points, two clear of Ajax on 46 with Feyenoord third (36) and FC Utrecht fourth (28).

Portugal Primeira Liga

The next round of matches in Portugal are scheduled for next Wednesday. Reigning champions Porto are top at present on 36 points with Benfica (32) and Sporting Lisbon (31) completing the top three, the same positions that they all filled at the end of last season. Sporting Braga are just behind in fourth on 30 points.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'Ramsey is a great purchase' - Pirlo wants Juventus to sign Arsenal midfielder
    At the halfway point of the Premier League season, is it Liverpool's title to lose?
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Tottenham sad to lose on-fire star once more
