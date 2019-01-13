Kurt Zouma's first goal for Everton helps earn nervy win on Coleman's return

EVERTON BEAT BOURNEMOUTH 2-0 in the Premier League at Goodison Park today to pick up a win that sees them move up to 10th in the table.

Kurt Zouma’s first goal for the club on 61 minutes put Everton ahead, with the hosts surviving a late rally from their opponents.

21-year-old striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench to seal the victory in the game’s dying moments with his sixth goal of the season.

The match saw Ireland international Seamus Coleman return to the starting XI, after he was left on the bench for the Toffees’ last two matches.

More to follow

