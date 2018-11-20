This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Everton striker scores winner as Brazil suffer Neymar blow

Richarlison’s goal was overshadowed, as the PSG forward suffered an apparent groin problem.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 10:21 PM
45 minutes ago 1,702 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4351091
Brazil's Richarlison (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Brazil's Richarlison (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Brazil's Richarlison (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Image: EMPICS Sport

NEYMAR COULD BE an injury doubt for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Liverpool next week after limping off during Brazil’s 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon in Milton Keynes on Tuesday.

The forward suffered an apparent groin problem and was replaced after eight minutes, to boos from a record Stadium MK crowd.

Everton’s Richarlison, Neymar’s replacement, headed in on the stroke of half-time for his third Brazil goal on his sixth appearance to secure victory for the Selecao.

A mixture of cheers and jeers welcomed Neymar to the ground in central England, his World Cup theatrics in Russia providing ammunition for his detractors.

And there was little sympathy when the star attraction went off after making little impact.

He sought treatment after five minutes and returned to send a curling right-footed shot high and wide within a minute. He immediately collapsed before being replaced. 

Richarlison appeared dangerous from the moment he was introduced and Roberto Firmino went close three times.

The Liverpool striker almost turned in Willian’s cross but Andre Onana made a fine instinctive save.

Firmino next sent a free header wide from Richarlison’s cross and was then denied by the goalkeeper from point-blank range.

Richarlison scored from the resulting corner, powerfully heading in Willian’s set-piece.

Cameroon might have levelled after 52 minutes, but Stephane Bahoken could not get a touch on Karl Toko Ekambi’s cross.

Fabrice Ondoa almost gifted Brazil a second when Ederson cleared downfield and the Cameroon substitute goalkeeper came 30 metres out of goal and collided with Yaya Banana.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, on for Firmino, was through, but could only hit the post from a tight angle.

Jesus’s City teammate Danilo shot just wide soon afterwards and Barcelona midfielder Arthur next struck the top of the crossbar from 25 metres.

Napoli’s Allan fired straight at Ondoa with four minutes to go and then the latter made a double save, first denying Jesus and then Richarlison.

Jacques Zoua hit the woodwork with a header in the final moments as Cameroon missed out on an equaliser.

PSG host Liverpool on November 28 with all four sides in Group C still in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Towell 'a little bit closer' to Ireland cap after being named in back-to-back provisional squads
    397 minutes of football without a goal: Why can't O'Neill's Ireland seem to score anymore?
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'The Denmark 'keeper had the ball and we ran back into our own half. I don't see the point in that'
    'The Denmark 'keeper had the ball and we ran back into our own half. I don't see the point in that'
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    DENMARK
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further
    'We don't have Richard Dunnes, Robbie Keanes and Damien Duffs to carry us through anymore'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie